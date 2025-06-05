QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EE
Tornare a Azioni

EE: Excelerate Energy Inc Class A

24.02 USD 0.33 (1.36%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EE ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.90 e ad un massimo di 24.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Excelerate Energy Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.90 24.44
Intervallo Annuale
21.99 32.99
Chiusura Precedente
24.35
Apertura
24.26
Bid
24.02
Ask
24.32
Minimo
23.90
Massimo
24.44
Volume
387
Variazione giornaliera
-1.36%
Variazione Mensile
-1.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.50%
Variazione Annuale
9.23%
20 settembre, sabato