Valute / EE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EE: Excelerate Energy Inc Class A
24.02 USD 0.33 (1.36%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EE ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.90 e ad un massimo di 24.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Excelerate Energy Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EE News
- Natural Gas Slips on EIA Data: What Should Investors Do Next?
- JPMorgan initiates coverage on Excelerate Energy stock with Neutral rating
- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power 2025 Transcript
- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power 2025 - Slideshow
- Excelerate Energy at Barclays Conference: Strategic Growth in LNG
- Wells Fargo upgrades Excelerate Energy stock rating to Equal Weight
- Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Excelerate Energy Q2 2025 sees EPS beat, revenue miss
- Excelerate Energy (EE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Excelerate Energy EPS Jumps 31 Percent
- THE WOODLANDS - Excelerate Energy beats Q2 expectations, raises guidance
- Excelerate Energy Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA growth fuels dividend hike
- Excelerate Energy earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Excelerate Energy (EE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Do Options Traders Know Something About EE Stock We Don't?
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- Excelerate Energy among bidders to supply Iraq with LNG
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Excelerate Energy: Floating Assets, Sinking Shareholder Value (NYSE:EE)
- Excelerate Energy reports annual meeting results
- This Excelerate Energy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
- Jefferies starts Excelerate Energy at Buy on LNG tailwinds and stable cash flow
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.90 24.44
Intervallo Annuale
21.99 32.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.35
- Apertura
- 24.26
- Bid
- 24.02
- Ask
- 24.32
- Minimo
- 23.90
- Massimo
- 24.44
- Volume
- 387
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.23%
20 settembre, sabato