DJIA: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

21.87 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DJIAの今日の為替レートは、-0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.85の安値と21.93の高値で取引されました。

Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.85 21.93
1年のレンジ
19.59 24.00
以前の終値
21.88
始値
21.88
買値
21.87
買値
22.17
安値
21.85
高値
21.93
出来高
100
1日の変化
-0.05%
1ヶ月の変化
1.20%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.86%
1年の変化
-4.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K