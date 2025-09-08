QuotesSections
DJIA: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

21.88 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DJIA exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.85 and at a high of 21.93.

Follow Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
21.85 21.93
Year Range
19.59 24.00
Previous Close
21.91
Open
21.88
Bid
21.88
Ask
22.18
Low
21.85
High
21.93
Volume
32
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
1.25%
6 Months Change
-0.82%
Year Change
-4.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev