DJIA: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
21.88 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DJIA ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.86 e ad un massimo di 21.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.86 21.98
Intervallo Annuale
19.59 24.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.87
- Apertura
- 21.92
- Bid
- 21.88
- Ask
- 22.18
- Minimo
- 21.86
- Massimo
- 21.98
- Volume
- 56
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.79%
21 settembre, domenica