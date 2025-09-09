报价部分
货币 / DJIA
回到股票

DJIA: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

21.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DJIA汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点21.80和高点21.93进行交易。

关注Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
21.80 21.93
年范围
19.59 24.00
前一天收盘价
21.88
开盘价
21.86
卖价
21.88
买价
22.18
最低价
21.80
最高价
21.93
交易量
40
日变化
0.00%
月变化
1.25%
6个月变化
-0.82%
年变化
-4.79%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B