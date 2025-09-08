КотировкиРазделы
DJIA: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

21.88 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс DJIA за сегодня изменился на -0.14%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 21.85, а максимальная — 21.93.

Следите за динамикой Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
21.85 21.93
Годовой диапазон
19.59 24.00
Предыдущее закрытие
21.91
Open
21.88
Bid
21.88
Ask
22.18
Low
21.85
High
21.93
Объем
32
Дневное изменение
-0.14%
Месячное изменение
1.25%
6-месячное изменение
-0.82%
Годовое изменение
-4.79%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.