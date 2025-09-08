Валюты / DJIA
DJIA: Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
21.88 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс DJIA за сегодня изменился на -0.14%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 21.85, а максимальная — 21.93.
Следите за динамикой Global X Funds Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Торговые приложения для DJIA
Price Action Builder Basic
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through: usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through: usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic : it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition); in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate; the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades, compared to the free version
Bollinger Bands Builder Premium
The Bollinger Bands Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Bollinger Bands Builder Basic : it provides 2 new trading techniques besides the standard Bollinger squeeze (already available in the basic edition); in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate; the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades (about 3x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaini
Price Action Builder Premium
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic : it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition); in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%; the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
The Range Breakout X2 использует стратегию скальпингового прорыва. Этот советник определит ежедневные 4 ключевых уровня поддержки и сопротивления и будет открывать длинные и короткие сделки на этих уровнях. Прибыль можно зафиксировать с помощью настраиваемой трейлинговой стоп-позиции... Это оптимизированная стратегия прорыва диапазона с простой и полной настройкой для всех рынков: Forex, индексы, акции, товары и криптовалюты. Бэктесты, показанные на скриншотах, были выполнены с настройками по ум
Neuron Net DJIA
Sugianto
5 (4)
Neuron Net DJIA is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict Dow Jones Industrial Index(DJIA) price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. Setfile Why Neuron Net DJIA ? + Neuron Net DJIA has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase on demo accounts and real accounts. + Neuron Net DJIA d oes not use martingale SET UP
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
The Range Breakout X2 использует стратегию скальпингового прорыва. Этот советник определит ежедневные 4 ключевых уровня поддержки и сопротивления и будет открывать длинные и короткие сделки на этих уровнях. Прибыль можно зафиксировать с помощью настраиваемой трейлинговой стоп-позиции... Это оптимизированная стратегия прорыва диапазона с простой и полной настройкой для всех рынков: Forex, индексы, акции, товары и криптовалюты. Бэктесты, показанные на скриншотах, были выполнены с настройками по ум
Дневной диапазон
21.85 21.93
Годовой диапазон
19.59 24.00
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 21.91
- Open
- 21.88
- Bid
- 21.88
- Ask
- 22.18
- Low
- 21.85
- High
- 21.93
- Объем
- 32
- Дневное изменение
- -0.14%
- Месячное изменение
- 1.25%
- 6-месячное изменение
- -0.82%
- Годовое изменение
- -4.79%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.307 млн
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.429 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.312 млн
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.362 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- -8.5%
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.