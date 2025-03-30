通貨 / CGNT
CGNT: Cognyte Software Ltd
8.53 USD 0.20 (2.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CGNTの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.31の安値と8.53の高値で取引されました。
Cognyte Software Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
8.31 8.53
1年のレンジ
6.38 11.65
- 以前の終値
- 8.33
- 始値
- 8.34
- 買値
- 8.53
- 買値
- 8.83
- 安値
- 8.31
- 高値
- 8.53
- 出来高
- 557
- 1日の変化
- 2.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.22%
- 1年の変化
- 26.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K