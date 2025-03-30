Valute / CGNT
CGNT: Cognyte Software Ltd
8.39 USD 0.14 (1.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CGNT ha avuto una variazione del -1.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.37 e ad un massimo di 8.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Cognyte Software Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CGNT News
- Cognyte Revenue Jumps 16% in Q2
- Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cognyte Software Ltd. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CGNT)
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Cognyte Software earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Cognyte Software beats revenue estimates, raises full-year outlook
- Cognyte at Oppenheimer Conference: Security Solutions in Focus
- Cognyte secures $10 million follow-on order from APAC military client
- Cognyte secures $10 million contract with EMEA military organization
- Cognyte announces new $20 million share buyback program
- Cognyte Software: Hard To Stand Out In Terms Of Value In Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)
- Cognyte Software Ltd. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CGNT)
- Cognyte Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
- Cognyte Software earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- GitLab Eyes Catch-Up Rally; Cognyte Builds Confidence With $40 Million In Contracts - GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)
- CGNT Stock Soars to 52-Week High, Reaching $11.19 Amid Growth
- Cognyte to Announce First Quarter FYE26 Financial Results on June 11, 2025
- Cognyte at TD Cowen Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Cognyte expands US presence with GroupSense acquisition
- Cognyte secures $10M annual deal with EMEA security agency
- Cognyte to Participate in 53rd Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
- Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cognyte Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AngioDynamics, Allegiant Travel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
- Cognyte’s Quiet AI Turnaround (NASDAQ:CGNT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.37 8.61
Intervallo Annuale
6.38 11.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.53
- Apertura
- 8.58
- Bid
- 8.39
- Ask
- 8.69
- Minimo
- 8.37
- Massimo
- 8.61
- Volume
- 458
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.48%
20 settembre, sabato