통화 / CGNT
CGNT: Cognyte Software Ltd
8.39 USD 0.14 (1.64%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CGNT 환율이 오늘 -1.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.37이고 고가는 8.61이었습니다.
Cognyte Software Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.37 8.61
년간 변동
6.38 11.65
- 이전 종가
- 8.53
- 시가
- 8.58
- Bid
- 8.39
- Ask
- 8.69
- 저가
- 8.37
- 고가
- 8.61
- 볼륨
- 458
- 일일 변동
- -1.64%
- 월 변동
- -6.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.48%
20 9월, 토요일