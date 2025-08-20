通貨 / BKE
BKE: Buckle Inc (The)
61.21 USD 0.70 (1.16%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKEの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.29の安値と61.46の高値で取引されました。
Buckle Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BKE News
1日のレンジ
60.29 61.46
1年のレンジ
33.12 61.68
- 以前の終値
- 60.51
- 始値
- 60.57
- 買値
- 61.21
- 買値
- 61.51
- 安値
- 60.29
- 高値
- 61.46
- 出来高
- 689
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 59.36%
- 1年の変化
- 40.52%
