BKE
BKE: Buckle Inc (The)

61.21 USD 0.70 (1.16%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BKEの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.29の安値と61.46の高値で取引されました。

Buckle Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
60.29 61.46
1年のレンジ
33.12 61.68
以前の終値
60.51
始値
60.57
買値
61.21
買値
61.51
安値
60.29
高値
61.46
出来高
689
1日の変化
1.16%
1ヶ月の変化
9.28%
6ヶ月の変化
59.36%
1年の変化
40.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K