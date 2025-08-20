Valute / BKE
BKE: Buckle Inc (The)
60.72 USD 0.49 (0.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BKE ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.44 e ad un massimo di 61.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Buckle Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BKE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.44 61.36
Intervallo Annuale
33.12 61.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.21
- Apertura
- 61.20
- Bid
- 60.72
- Ask
- 61.02
- Minimo
- 60.44
- Massimo
- 61.36
- Volume
- 573
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.39%
20 settembre, sabato