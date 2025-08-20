QuotazioniSezioni
BKE: Buckle Inc (The)

60.72 USD 0.49 (0.80%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BKE ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.44 e ad un massimo di 61.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Buckle Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.44 61.36
Intervallo Annuale
33.12 61.68
Chiusura Precedente
61.21
Apertura
61.20
Bid
60.72
Ask
61.02
Minimo
60.44
Massimo
61.36
Volume
573
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
8.41%
Variazione Semestrale
58.08%
Variazione Annuale
39.39%
