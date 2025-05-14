クォートセクション
通貨 / AMIX
株に戻る

AMIX: Autonomix Medical Inc

1.05 USD 0.11 (9.48%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMIXの今日の為替レートは、-9.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.01の安値と1.16の高値で取引されました。

Autonomix Medical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMIX News

1日のレンジ
1.01 1.16
1年のレンジ
0.96 17.44
以前の終値
1.16
始値
1.16
買値
1.05
買値
1.35
安値
1.01
高値
1.16
出来高
519
1日の変化
-9.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-38.60%
1年の変化
-91.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K