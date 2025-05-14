通貨 / AMIX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AMIX: Autonomix Medical Inc
1.05 USD 0.11 (9.48%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMIXの今日の為替レートは、-9.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.01の安値と1.16の高値で取引されました。
Autonomix Medical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMIX News
- Autonomix Medical increases stock sale capacity under existing agreement
- Autonomix advances nerve-sensing catheter design for clinical trials
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Autonomix Medical raises $2.5 million through warrant exercise deal
- Autonomix Medical stock gains after securing smart torquer patent
- Autonomix receives patent for smart torquer device in vascular procedures
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. Treats First Patient in Follow-On Market Expansion Phase (PoC 2) of Proof-of-Concept Human Clinical Study
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- Autonomix receives US patent for nerve-sensing medical technology
- Autonomix set to expand cancer pain treatment trial
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted Key U.S. Patent for Innovative Catheter-Based Platform Technology
- Autonomix CEO Brad Hauser to Present at Virtual Investor’s Closing Bell Event
1日のレンジ
1.01 1.16
1年のレンジ
0.96 17.44
- 以前の終値
- 1.16
- 始値
- 1.16
- 買値
- 1.05
- 買値
- 1.35
- 安値
- 1.01
- 高値
- 1.16
- 出来高
- 519
- 1日の変化
- -9.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -38.60%
- 1年の変化
- -91.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K