통화 / AMIX
AMIX: Autonomix Medical Inc
1.06 USD 0.01 (0.95%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMIX 환율이 오늘 0.95%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.06이고 고가는 1.12이었습니다.
Autonomix Medical Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AMIX News
- Autonomix Medical increases stock sale capacity under existing agreement
- Autonomix advances nerve-sensing catheter design for clinical trials
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Autonomix Medical raises $2.5 million through warrant exercise deal
- Autonomix Medical stock gains after securing smart torquer patent
- Autonomix receives patent for smart torquer device in vascular procedures
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. Treats First Patient in Follow-On Market Expansion Phase (PoC 2) of Proof-of-Concept Human Clinical Study
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- Autonomix receives US patent for nerve-sensing medical technology
- Autonomix set to expand cancer pain treatment trial
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted Key U.S. Patent for Innovative Catheter-Based Platform Technology
- Autonomix CEO Brad Hauser to Present at Virtual Investor’s Closing Bell Event
일일 변동 비율
1.06 1.12
년간 변동
0.96 17.44
- 이전 종가
- 1.05
- 시가
- 1.12
- Bid
- 1.06
- Ask
- 1.36
- 저가
- 1.06
- 고가
- 1.12
- 볼륨
- 244
- 일일 변동
- 0.95%
- 월 변동
- -3.64%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -91.17%
20 9월, 토요일