Currencies / AMIX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AMIX: Autonomix Medical Inc
1.14 USD 0.02 (1.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMIX exchange rate has changed by 1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.10 and at a high of 1.14.
Follow Autonomix Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMIX News
- Autonomix Medical increases stock sale capacity under existing agreement
- Autonomix advances nerve-sensing catheter design for clinical trials
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
- Autonomix Medical raises $2.5 million through warrant exercise deal
- Autonomix Medical stock gains after securing smart torquer patent
- Autonomix receives patent for smart torquer device in vascular procedures
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. Treats First Patient in Follow-On Market Expansion Phase (PoC 2) of Proof-of-Concept Human Clinical Study
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- Autonomix receives US patent for nerve-sensing medical technology
- Autonomix set to expand cancer pain treatment trial
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted Key U.S. Patent for Innovative Catheter-Based Platform Technology
- Autonomix CEO Brad Hauser to Present at Virtual Investor’s Closing Bell Event
Daily Range
1.10 1.14
Year Range
0.96 17.44
- Previous Close
- 1.12
- Open
- 1.11
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- Low
- 1.10
- High
- 1.14
- Volume
- 232
- Daily Change
- 1.79%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.33%
- Year Change
- -90.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev