AFCG: AFC Gamma Inc
4.50 USD 0.11 (2.51%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AFCGの今日の為替レートは、2.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.43の安値と4.58の高値で取引されました。
AFC Gamma Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.43 4.58
1年のレンジ
3.44 10.50
- 以前の終値
- 4.39
- 始値
- 4.49
- 買値
- 4.50
- 買値
- 4.80
- 安値
- 4.43
- 高値
- 4.58
- 出来高
- 418
- 1日の変化
- 2.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.92%
- 1年の変化
- -55.84%
