AFCG: AFC Gamma Inc
4.55 USD 0.10 (2.15%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AFCG exchange rate has changed by -2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.50 and at a high of 4.65.
Follow AFC Gamma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AFCG News
- Advanced Flower Capital sets shareholder vote on REIT-to-BDC conversion
- Advanced Flower Capital stock price target lowered by Jefferies to $5.00
- Advanced Flower Capital earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Advanced Flower Capital misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast, stock drops
- AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Advanced Flower Capital Q2 2025 slides: high yields persist amid cannabis sector challenges
- Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Cannabis REIT IIPR Trades At A Very Low Valuation (NYSE:IIPR)
- HCI Group (HCI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Open Lending (LPRO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
- Advanced Flower Capital Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2025
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- AFC Gamma cuts dividend, shares drop most since March
- Advanced Flower Capital stock rating cut to neutral by Zuanic on dividend cut
- Advanced Flower Capital Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter 2025
- Advanced Flower Capital Expands Revolving Credit Facility with $20 Million Additional Commitment from Existing FDIC-Insured Banking Partner
- Advanced Flower Capital reelects director, affirms auditor
- This Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, Uruguay's 'Pepe' Mujica's Legacy, DEA's Meme Backlash, California's Tax Hike, The DEA's Stance And More - Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG), Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTC:AAWH)
- Advanced Flower Capital earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Dividend Power Dogs: 5 Ideal Safe Buys In April
Daily Range
4.50 4.65
Year Range
3.44 10.50
- Previous Close
- 4.65
- Open
- 4.61
- Bid
- 4.55
- Ask
- 4.85
- Low
- 4.50
- High
- 4.65
- Volume
- 507
- Daily Change
- -2.15%
- Month Change
- -8.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.02%
- Year Change
- -55.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%