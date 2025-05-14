Währungen / AFCG
AFCG: AFC Gamma Inc
4.31 USD 0.19 (4.22%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AFCG hat sich für heute um -4.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.27 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AFC Gamma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
4.27 4.53
Jahresspanne
3.44 10.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.50
- Eröffnung
- 4.50
- Bid
- 4.31
- Ask
- 4.61
- Tief
- 4.27
- Hoch
- 4.53
- Volumen
- 402
- Tagesänderung
- -4.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -13.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -22.34%
- Jahresänderung
- -57.70%
