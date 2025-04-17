通貨 / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar
4.627 USD 0.099 (2.19%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: DOT 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOTUSDの価格は、本日2.19%変化しました。日中は、4.510USDの安値と4.878USDの高値で取引されました。
ポルカドット(DOT) vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ポルカドット(DOT)価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOTUSD News
- Why is DOT rallying?
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Polkadot Price Forecast: Supply control referendum fails to uplift investors mood
- How to prepare for Polkadot's 35% potential triangle breakout?
- Polkadot Is Making App-Building Faster and Easier -- Could That Lift the Lagging DOT Token Over Time?
- Personalized AI companion app Dot is shutting down
- Should You Buy Polkadot While It's Under $10?
- BlackRock Holds Back on XRP as ETF Rumors Heat Up for Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink
- Which Cryptocurrency Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker? Ethereum vs. Polkadot
- Prediction: Polkadot Will Boom in 2026
- Polkadot backs Paraguay’s $6M tokenization, parachains TVL hits $320M
- 3 Reasons to Buy Polkadot Before 2026
- Where Will Polkadot Be in 5 Years?
- Polkadot Powers Up: Breakout Structure Signals A Bullish Week Ahead
- Polkadot Isn’t Done Yet—Breakout Point To Bigger Gains Ahead
- 3 Reasons to Buy Polkadot Before 2026
- The Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Ethereum's Gains Last Week Eclipsed Bitcoin, But These ETH Killers Outshone The Second-Largest Coin
- Is An XRP ETF Next After The Solana ETF Launch? Experts Answer
- BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Surpasses S&P 500 ETF In Revenue As XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Predicted To Follow Soon
- Should You Buy Polkadot While It's Under $5?
- Polkadot (DOT) Prints Classic Bullish Falling Wedge – Big Breakout Imminent
- XRP, Solana, Dogecoin Among 72 Crypto-Related ETFs Awaiting SEC Approval
- 5 Cryptocurrencies to Buy During a Market Downturn
1日のレンジ
4.510 4.878
1年のレンジ
3.038 11.633
- 以前の終値
- 4.528
- 始値
- 4.528
- 買値
- 4.627
- 買値
- 4.657
- 安値
- 4.510
- 高値
- 4.878
- 出来高
- 18.564 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 23.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.08%
- 1年の変化
- 2.73%
