DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar

4.627 USD 0.099 (2.19%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: DOT 利益通貨: US Dollar

DOTUSDの価格は、本日2.19%変化しました。日中は、4.510USDの安値と4.878USDの高値で取引されました。

ポルカドット(DOT) vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ポルカドット(DOT)価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.510 4.878
1年のレンジ
3.038 11.633
以前の終値
4.528
始値
4.528
買値
4.627
買値
4.657
安値
4.510
高値
4.878
出来高
18.564 K
1日の変化
2.19%
1ヶ月の変化
23.19%
6ヶ月の変化
16.08%
1年の変化
2.73%
