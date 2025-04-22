CotationsSections
DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar

4.390 USD 0.138 (3.05%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: DOT Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le cours de DOTUSD a changé de -3.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 4.347 USD et à un maximum de 4.878 USD.

Suivez la dynamique de Polkdadot (DOT) vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Polkadot (DOT) a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
4.347 4.878
Range Annuel
3.038 11.633
Clôture Précédente
4.528
Ouverture
4.528
Bid
4.390
Ask
4.420
Plus Bas
4.347
Plus Haut
4.878
Volume
41.264 K
Changement quotidien
-3.05%
Changement Mensuel
16.88%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.14%
Changement Annuel
-2.53%
