Moedas / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar
4.562 USD 0.354 (8.41%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: DOT Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DOTUSD para hoje mudou para 8.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.207 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 4.593 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Polkdadot (DOT) vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Polkdadot (DOT) mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.207 4.593
Faixa anual
3.038 11.633
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.208
- Open
- 4.208
- Bid
- 4.562
- Ask
- 4.592
- Low
- 4.207
- High
- 4.593
- Volume
- 37.386 K
- Mudança diária
- 8.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.45%
- Mudança anual
- 1.29%
