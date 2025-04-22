시세섹션
통화 / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar

4.390 USD 0.138 (3.05%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: DOT 수익 통화: US Dollar

DOTUSD 가격이 당일 -3.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 4.347 USD와 고가 4.878 USD로 거래되었습니다

폴카닷(DOT) vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 폴카닷(DOT) 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
4.347 4.878
년간 변동
3.038 11.633
이전 종가
4.528
시가
4.528
Bid
4.390
Ask
4.420
저가
4.347
고가
4.878
볼륨
41.264 K
일일 변동
-3.05%
월 변동
16.88%
6개월 변동
10.14%
년간 변동율
-2.53%
20 9월, 토요일