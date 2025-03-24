货币 / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar
4.406 USD 0.198 (4.71%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: DOT 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DOTUSD价格已更改4.71%。当日，以低点4.207 USD和高点4.430 USD进行交易。
关注Polkdadot (DOT) vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Polkadot (DOT)价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOTUSD新闻
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Polkadot Price Forecast: Supply control referendum fails to uplift investors mood
- How to prepare for Polkadot's 35% potential triangle breakout?
- Polkadot Is Making App-Building Faster and Easier -- Could That Lift the Lagging DOT Token Over Time?
- Personalized AI companion app Dot is shutting down
- Should You Buy Polkadot While It's Under $10?
- BlackRock Holds Back on XRP as ETF Rumors Heat Up for Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink
- Which Cryptocurrency Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker? Ethereum vs. Polkadot
- Prediction: Polkadot Will Boom in 2026
- Polkadot backs Paraguay’s $6M tokenization, parachains TVL hits $320M
- 3 Reasons to Buy Polkadot Before 2026
- Where Will Polkadot Be in 5 Years?
- Polkadot Powers Up: Breakout Structure Signals A Bullish Week Ahead
- Polkadot Isn’t Done Yet—Breakout Point To Bigger Gains Ahead
- 3 Reasons to Buy Polkadot Before 2026
- The Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Ethereum's Gains Last Week Eclipsed Bitcoin, But These ETH Killers Outshone The Second-Largest Coin
- Is An XRP ETF Next After The Solana ETF Launch? Experts Answer
- BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Surpasses S&P 500 ETF In Revenue As XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Predicted To Follow Soon
- Should You Buy Polkadot While It's Under $5?
- Polkadot (DOT) Prints Classic Bullish Falling Wedge – Big Breakout Imminent
- XRP, Solana, Dogecoin Among 72 Crypto-Related ETFs Awaiting SEC Approval
- 5 Cryptocurrencies to Buy During a Market Downturn
- Bitcoin ETFs Saw $724 Million In Inflows Last Week, Snap Outflow Streak: Report
日范围
4.207 4.430
年范围
3.038 11.633
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.208
- 开盘价
- 4.208
- 卖价
- 4.406
- 买价
- 4.436
- 最低价
- 4.207
- 最高价
- 4.430
- 交易量
- 5.126 K
- 日变化
- 4.71%
- 月变化
- 17.31%
- 6个月变化
- 10.54%
- 年变化
- -2.18%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值