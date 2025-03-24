CotizacionesSecciones
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar

4.533 USD 0.325 (7.72%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: DOT Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El coste de DOTUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 7.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.207 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.567 USD.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en Polkdadot (DOT) vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Polkdadot (DOT) en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
4.207 4.567
Rango anual
3.038 11.633
Cierres anteriores
4.208
Open
4.208
Bid
4.533
Ask
4.563
Low
4.207
High
4.567
Volumen
22.561 K
Cambio diario
7.72%
Cambio mensual
20.69%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.72%
Cambio anual
0.64%
