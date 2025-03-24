Divisas / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar
4.533 USD 0.325 (7.72%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: DOT Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El coste de DOTUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 7.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.207 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.567 USD.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en Polkdadot (DOT) vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Polkdadot (DOT) en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
4.207 4.567
Rango anual
3.038 11.633
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.208
- Open
- 4.208
- Bid
- 4.533
- Ask
- 4.563
- Low
- 4.207
- High
- 4.567
- Volumen
- 22.561 K
- Cambio diario
- 7.72%
- Cambio mensual
- 20.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.72%
- Cambio anual
- 0.64%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B