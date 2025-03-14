QuotesSections
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar

4.248 USD 0.028 (0.66%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: DOT Profit currency: US Dollar

DOTUSD price has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 4.218 USD and at a high of 4.293 USD.

Follow Polkdadot (DOT) vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Polkadot (DOT) price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4.218 4.293
Year Range
3.038 11.633
Previous Close
4.220
Open
4.220
Bid
4.248
Ask
4.278
Low
4.218
High
4.293
Volume
3.049 K
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
13.10%
6 Months Change
6.57%
Year Change
-5.68%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev