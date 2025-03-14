Currencies / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar
4.248 USD 0.028 (0.66%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: DOT Profit currency: US Dollar
DOTUSD price has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 4.218 USD and at a high of 4.293 USD.
Follow Polkdadot (DOT) vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Polkadot (DOT) price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DOTUSD News
Daily Range
4.218 4.293
Year Range
3.038 11.633
- Previous Close
- 4.220
- Open
- 4.220
- Bid
- 4.248
- Ask
- 4.278
- Low
- 4.218
- High
- 4.293
- Volume
- 3.049 K
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 13.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.57%
- Year Change
- -5.68%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev