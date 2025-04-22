Valute / DOTUSD
DOTUSD: DOT vs US Dollar
4.390 USD 0.138 (3.05%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: DOT Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di DOTUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.347 USD e ad un massimo di 4.878 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Polkadot (DOT) Vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Polkadot (DOT) sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.347 4.878
Intervallo Annuale
3.038 11.633
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.528
- Apertura
- 4.528
- Bid
- 4.390
- Ask
- 4.420
- Minimo
- 4.347
- Massimo
- 4.878
- Volume
- 41.264 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.53%
21 settembre, domenica