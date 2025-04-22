Il prezzo di DOTUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.347 USD e ad un massimo di 4.878 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Polkadot (DOT) Vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Polkadot (DOT) sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.