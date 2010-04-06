Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection, Unicorn trading methodology, and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules, designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

By combining advanced price action analysis, Breaker Block structures, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-automatically according to the trader’s preferences.

In addition to trade execution, the EA visually marks key market zones and provides precise buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Specifications (MT4)

Category

Details

Expert Advisor Type

Price Action EA

Trading Concepts

Spike Detection, Unicorn Style, Breaker Block, FVG

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Skill Level

Intermediate

Market Behavior

Reversal & Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Supported Markets

Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, Indices

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot at a Glance

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot analyzes market structure by detecting:

  • Sudden price spikes
  • Breaker Block breakouts
  • Presence of Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

When these conditions align with Poursamadi’s exclusive rules and the Unicorn trading framework, the robot generates high-confidence trade entries.

Core Features:

  • Highlights spike zones with fast price movements
  • Identifies Breaker Block breakouts combined with FVG
  • Displays buy signals (green arrows) and sell signals (red arrows)
  • Can automatically open trades or only provide signals

 

Bullish Market Behavior

In an uptrend, the EA performs the following steps:

  1. Detects bullish spikes aligned with a Breaker Block breakout
  2. Confirms the presence of a Fair Value Gap
  3. Marks the pivot area with colored zones
  4. Draws a yellow support line at a key reaction level
  5. When bullish confirmation occurs, a green arrow appears, indicating a buy entry

This process allows traders to enter long positions at structurally strong and low-risk levels.

 

Bearish Market Behavior

In a downtrend, the Pro BTB Robot:

  1. Identifies bearish spikes with Breaker Block breakdowns
  2. Confirms Fair Value Gap formation
  3. Highlights resistance zones with colored boxes
  4. Draws a yellow resistance line in the pivot area
  5. Triggers a red arrow when bearish confirmation is detected

These signals indicate optimal sell opportunities aligned with liquidity movement.

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Settings (MT4)

Parameter

Description

Depth

Number of candles analyzed

Deviation

Price deviation value

Backstep

Backward calculation step

Averaging Candles

Number of candles used for averaging

Top Percent

Upper candle range percentage

Break Candles

Number of breakout candles

Send Alert

Enable platform alerts

Send Notification

Enable mobile notifications

Auto Trade

Enable automatic trade execution

Lot Size

Trade volume

Take Profit (Points)

Take Profit value

Stop Loss (Points)

Stop Loss value

 

Conclusion

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify precise, low-risk trade entries through advanced spike detection and structural market analysis.

By integrating Unicorn trading principles, Breaker Block logic, and Fair Value Gap confirmation, this EA offers traders a reliable and disciplined approach to automated trading while maintaining strong alignment with real market liquidity and price behavior.


おすすめのプロダクト
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
インディケータ
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
インディケータ
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
ユーティリティ
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
インディケータ
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
インディケータ
このインジケーターは アグレッシブなスキャルピング と バイナリーオプションの速いエントリー のために設計されており、 毎バー でシグナルを生成し、常に何が起こっているかを正確に把握できます。 Happy Scalpingチャンネルに参加する： MQL5 再描画しません ：現在のバーのシグナルは リアルタイム で生成されるため、まだバーが形成されている間に、前のバーの終値に対して価格が上がるか下がるかによってシグナルが変わる可能性があります。 しかし、バーが 閉じる と、シグナルの色は 完全に固定されます 。変更されず、消えず、動かず、 見るものがそのまま残ります。 なぜこのように設計されたのか？ 多くのスキャルパーは、特に価格が ブレイクアウトや急激な動き をする際に、すぐにシグナルを受け取ることを重視しています。そのため、その瞬間に迅速に取引を行い、すぐにピップを獲得することができます。 一方で、バーが閉じた後の 確認を待つ ことを好むトレーダーもおり、その場合でもこのインジケーターを問題なく使用できます。 どちらのアプローチも有効です 。このシステムはどちらのスタイルにも
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
ユーティリティ
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
インディケータ
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
インディケータ
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
インディケータ
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Automove
Tete Adate Adjete
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor must be placed on a second graph; placing on a second chart it will automatically modify your orders placed without StopLoss and TakeProfit. Editable parameter; updates will be available shortly to improve its efficiency. It only has two editable entries in its parameter: (Stoploss and Takeprofit). A trailing stop function will soon be added to it.
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
ユーティリティ
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
FREE
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
インディケータ
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
このスクリーナーを使用すると、選択した期間（時間枠）内に通常よりも買われ過ぎ（成長率）または売られ過ぎ（減少率）の資産を特定できます。 市場は法律によって支配されており、より安く購入し、より高価に販売しますが、自動スキャナーがないと、たとえば今週内に、通常よりも買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎの通貨/株を特定することは非常に困難です。現在の時間、または月。 数十または数百の機器が存在する可能性があり、すべてを手動で分析する時間がないことが物理的に可能な場合もあります。これらの問題は、Screenerを使用して簡単に解決できます。 スクリーナーができること スキャナーはどのTFでも使用できます スキャナーは、通貨、株式、暗号通貨、商品、インデックス、およびその他の機器で動作します 資産を特定するロジックは、市場の基本法則に基づいているため、普遍的です。 スクリーナーの助けを借りて、あなたはさまざまな戦略に従って作業することができます、最も一般的なものの1つはポンプとダンプです 各商品の平均値を明らかにする-SoftimoTradeScreenerは、選択したTFの資産の買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎ
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
ユーティリティ
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
ユーティリティ
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade – シンプルかつ強力なスマートトレード管理 Easy Trade は、リスクを適切にコントロールし、スムーズな取引執行を実現したい MetaTrader ユーザーのためのオールインワン・トレードマネジメントソリューションです。 トレーダーの声をもとにゼロから設計された Easy Trade は、複数シンボルの取引を簡単に実行・監視・管理できるようにし、作業フローを複雑にしません。 手動スキャルピングでも、少数のセットアップを管理するポートフォリオでも、Easy Trade は賢明な判断と安定した成果に集中できるようサポートします。 ⸻ なぜ Easy Trade を使うべきか？ 精密なリスク管理：固定ロットサイズまたはパーセンテージによるリスク設定が可能。リアルタイムでリスクとリワード情報を確認。 バスケット型トレーリング：複数の取引の利益を監視。目標到達で部分利益を自動確保。 取引の自動記録：各取引をスクリーンショットで記録。ジャーナル記録やパフォーマンス分析に最適。 時限クローズ機能：指定日時での自動クローズ設定が可能。週末前や取引終了時に便利。 カス
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
ユーティリティ
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
ユーティリティ
MT4のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明します。たとえば、あなたが開封し、6番目の注文を開封し、1日あたり5つの注文のみを開封す
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
ユーティリティ
あなたがメンバーである任意のチャンネル（プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルを含む）からのシグナルを、直接あなたのMT4にコピーします。 このツールは、ユーザーを念頭に置いて設計されており、取引を管理および監視するために必要な多くの機能を提供しています。 この製品は、使いやすく視覚的に魅力的なグラフィカルインターフェースで提供されています。設定をカスタマイズして、数分で製品を使用開始できます！ ユーザーガイド + デモ  | MT5版 | Discord版 デモを試したい場合は、ユーザーガイドを参照してください。 Telegram To MT5レシーバーは、ストラテジーテスターでは機能しません！ Telegram To MT4の特長 一度に複数のチャンネルからシグナルをコピー プライベートおよび制限されたチャンネルからシグナルをコピー BotトークンやチャットIDは不要です（必要な場合は引き続き使用できます） リスク％または固定ロットを使用して取引 特定のシンボルを除外 すべてのシグナルをコピーするか、コピーするシグナルをカスタマイズするかを選択 すべてのシグナルを認識するため
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
作者のその他のプロダクト
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
インディケータ
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart .
Venom ICT Model Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on three core market concepts: Liquidity, Time, and Price , following the Venom strategy within the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing liquidity sweeps and structural shifts during the most important trading session of the day—the New York session .   New York Session Range Identification The ind
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信