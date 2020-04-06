Baba Vanga SS

Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor


Recommended Pair: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15

General Features:


This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart.


Key Features:


✅ Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance

✅ Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify

✅ Spread Protection: Prevents opening trades with high spreads using a maximum spread limit

✅ Trailing Stop: Automatically tracks your profitable trades

✅ Profit Target: Closes all positions when a specified profit level is reached

✅ Grid System: Can open additional positions at specified pip intervals

✅ Info Panel: Live account information and profitability statistics on the chart




Information Displayed on the Dashboard:

Minimum stop level

Current profit percentage

Account balance and equity

Profit per currency pair

Total profit

Daily profit

Yesterday's profit

Weekly profit

Monthly profit

Adjustable Parameters:


Risk percentage

Take Profit level

Trailing Stop distance and starting level

Time interval for trading

Maximum spread limit

Grid system pip distance

Security:


Sufficient balance check

Account number lock (optional)

Demo account restriction (optional)

This EA is a scalping robot equipped with professional risk management tools, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.



⚠️ LEGAL NOTICE AND RISK DISCLOSURE

Important Warnings:

🔴 High Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a risk of losing all of your invested capital.

🔴 Past Performance Is Not a Guarantee: The past test results or demo account performance of this EA are not a guarantee of future results. Results may vary in real accounts.

🔴 Not Financial Advice: This software is not investment advice or a guarantee. Assess your own risk tolerance and seek professional financial advice if necessary.

🔴 User Responsibility: The user is responsible for all trades made using this EA and any resulting profit/loss. The EA developer cannot be held liable for any losses.

🔴 Testing and Optimization: Be sure to test on a demo account before using on a live account. Observe the EA's behavior under different market conditions and adjust it according to your own risk parameters.

🔴 Broker Compatibility: The EA's performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed).

🔴 Internet and Technical Risks: Internet connection interruptions, VPS failures, or platform issues may prevent the EA from functioning properly and may result in losses.

By using this EA, you accept the above risks.

📌 Recommendation: If you are using it for the first time, start with low risk parameters and closely monitor market conditions.




おすすめのプロダクト
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
エキスパート
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
エキスパート
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
エキスパート
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
エキスパート
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
エキスパート
新しいエキスパートアドバイザー「BitcoinRobotTradingEA」をご紹介します。このEAは、市場分析においてトレンド追従のコンセプトを採用し、トレンドに基づいてトレード全体を最適化します。取引エントリー時に市場トレンドを正確に分析するだけでなく、市場のオーダーフローに加え、オーダーブロックゾーンも考慮することで分析精度を高めています。そのため、このEAは金融市場における最高の製品の一つとされています。このEAの開発に使用されているアルゴリズムは、エントリーとフローティングマイナスの管理の両方において信頼性の高いアルゴリズムです。 このEAは、M15時間枠で使用されるビットコイン仮想通貨ペアでの使用を想定して設計されています。 BitcoinRobotTradingEAは、短期間で大きな利益獲得の可能性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された高性能なトレーディングロボットです。適応型の利益確定と損切りメカニズムを採用し、優れたトレーリングストップ機能を備えているため、利益の管理と確保が容易で、市場の状況に動的に対応します。 長年にわたる過去の最適化に基づいて構築されたこの戦
Thunder god
Binmin Ma
エキスパート
取引商品の中から、ドル関連の通貨を選び、通貨間のヘッジ利益の差取引を行います。 EAはインストール時に自動的にヘッジ貨幣に関連します。 それぞれ：EURUSD USDCAD AUDCAD AUDUSD NZDUSD 5つの品目を同時に注文します。 内蔵アルゴリズム取引 その中に利潤の差がある時には、平倉を利潤します。 EAはストップロスと収益を設定できます。 パラメータ https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/783470 Total account funds：あなたの口座の資金を入力してください。1000 US Dで1000 US Dを入力してください。EAは1000元の倉位によって倉庫配分を行います。もしあなたの元金が5000元しかないなら、軽倉取引もできます。1000 US Dを入力してください。EAは1000 US Dの資金量によって資金配分します。 もしあなたが5000 USDをしたいなら、10000 USDの倉庫割当をしたいなら、パラメータに10000を入力してください。重箱取引はしないでください。 StopLoss：これは停止金額を設定します。
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
エキスパート
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The strategy of the adviser is based on the theory of falsals: a fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). A trading expert analyzes four fractal orders of price formations - one fractal order down, the fractal order of the current timeframe and two orders of fractals higher than the timeframe. Recommended trading tools for the default settings
Bull EA EurUsd MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
エキスパート
An expert based on price action With modern strategy Can be used in the most popular symbol of the market Can be used in the above timeframes Low risk, good backtest Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD currency pair Can be used in H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has TP and SL With sufficient and simple settings With author lifetime support Very low price Good backtest Beautiful panel Expandable and updatable All updates are free Can be tested for one month at a minimum price Both Meta 4 and 5 versi
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Robot trading 001
Omar Talaoutou
エキスパート
"Experience the power of smart trading effortlessly! Always stay one step ahead of the market and enjoy automatic profits. Join those who have changed their trading style and achieved income without hassle. Say goodbye to complications and step into the world of easy profits! One automatic solution manages your trades and keeps you in the lead. Smart trading starts now! Market expertise is at your fingertips without complex data – just activate and go." Recommended Settings: Minimum balance: $3,
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
エキスパート
OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR、ゴールド、BTC用AIスキャルピングロボット OtmScalp EA V1 - EUR、ゴールド、BTC用AIスキャルピングロボット 期間限定オファー： 499ドルのみ（通常価格1200ドル - 近日値上げ予定） OtmScalp EA V1が選ばれる理由 安定した日次収益 - 制御された積極的なスキャルピング戦略 3つの専門バージョン - EURペア、ゴールド(XAU/USD)、ビットコイン(BTC/USD)用 完全自動取引 - 24時間5日間、手動操作不要 スマートリスク管理 - 自動ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、動的ロットサイズ 収益化メカニズム 高勝率戦略 - AIがマイクロトレンドを検出しミリ秒単位で執行 低ドローダウン - 高度なリスク管理で資金を保護 ブローカー互換性 - IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等で検証済み 簡単設定 - 2分でインストール、プログラミング不要 実績データ（バックテスト＆実稼働） EUR/USD版：月間平均15-25%（5分・15分足） ゴールド(XAU/USD)版：月
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
エキスパート
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
エキスパート
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Team Trading Eur Aud
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Long power rsi
Kevin Michael Jones
エキスパート
* Symbol EURUSD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY. * Automatic advisor, trade preferably on the following assets: EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY. * The advantage of this advisor is that it does not include a martingale and trading is carried out using stop losses and take profit. * Has been tested for more than 2 years in the strategy tester. You can download the demo version yourself and view it for any period of time if necessary. * The Expert Advisor is based on data from several indicators. Rsi
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Bot Speed
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
B ot Speed Forex trading advisor is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Using this t
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
エキスパート
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
MacdTrade
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the MACD indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for default settings: 5M: EURGBP,
TMACD Gold Miner
Nutthaphong Theerathuvanont
エキスパート
TMACD Gold Miner  is the automated EA designed to trade   GOLD   only. It analysis on simply algorithms with standard trading indicators (MACD). Expert good results on XAUUSD in 2010-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions. Info: Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: M15 Min deposit:  $1000 Min leverage 1:200 Features: No martingale, grid, hedge or other  dangerous methods of money management are
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
エキスパート
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
エキスパート
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
エキスパート
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
グリッドシンクプロ   は   洗練されたグリッド取引EA     のために設計   メタトレーダー4     組み合わせる   完全に自動化された実行   と   手動取引の柔軟性 。これは   スマートグリッドEA     実装する   非マーチンゲール、高度なグリッド戦略   と   正確なリスク管理コントロール 、以下を含む   日々の利益目標、損失制限、トレーリングストップ   資本を保護するために   不安定な市場状況 。システムは   事前に間隔をあけた保留注文の連続グリッド     （停止または制限）両方向   境界なく 、体系的に埋める   価格差   両方の間   範囲と傾向の状況 。 EAは、     カスタマイズ可能なグリッドネットワーク   と   調整可能なステップサイズ（3ピップ以上）     そして   注文密度（片側2件以上の注文） により、トレーダーは以下のいずれかを選択できます。     ストップ注文、指値注文、またはハイブリッドアプローチ 。     高度なリスク管理   価格がちょうど反転すると、損失ポジションを利益で自動的にクローズします  
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
エキスパート
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
エキスパート
MATrader QuickScalper – MATraderコアで動く精密スキャルピング MATrader QuickScalper は Marc Albrecht Trading による専用スキャルピングEAで、 よく知られている MATrader AI とは別の独立した戦略として開発されています。 MATrader AI が適応型サイクルロジックと大きめの値動きを重視するのに対し、 MATrader QuickScalper は 高速な執行、短い保有時間、きれいなスキャルピングエントリー を目的に設計されています。 このEAが MATrader の名前を冠しているのは、同じ中核思想に基づいているからです： 検証されたロジック、実運用を前提にした条件、そして近道はしない 。 （私たちは MATrader のシステムを MQL5 に公開する前に、長い期間テストと改善を続けてきました。 元の MATrader 掲載は #1 に到達しましたが、削除→再アップロードとなり、レビューとランキングがリセットされました。 しっかりテストした上でレビューを書いてもらえたら、とても助かります
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
エキスパート
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
エキスパート
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
エキスパート
BTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引戦略を使用するように設計された自動プログラムです。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも同様に非常に役立ちます。 使用できる他のタイプの取引ボットもありますが、グリッド取引戦略の論理的性質により、暗号グリッド取引ボットは問題なく自動取引を簡単に実行できます。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、グリッド取引ボットを試してみたい場合に使用するのに最適なプラットフォームです。 BTCUSD GRID EA は、通貨が不安定な場合でも理想的な価格ポイントで自動取引を実行できるため、暗号通貨業界にとって非常に効果的です。 この自動取引戦略の主な目的は、EA 内で事前に設定された値動きで多数の売買注文を行うことです。 この特定の戦略は自動化が容易であるため、暗号通貨取引によく使用されます。 グリッド取引戦略を正しく使用すると、資産の価格が変化したときに利益を得ることができます。 グリッド取引戦略が最も効果的であることが証明されています 。 暗号通貨の価格が変動するため。   -------------------
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
エキスパート
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
エキスパート
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
エキスパート
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits  What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits ,
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
エキスパート
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
エキスパート
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
エキスパート
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
エキスパート
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
作者のその他のプロダクト
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (2)
インディケータ
みなさん、こんにちは。 1つの指標と3つの異なる指標画面で、複数のデータポイントを同時に表示できる「オールインワンスクリーン」機能を無料で利用する方法についてご説明します。 まず、この指標は何に使用されるのでしょうか？ フィボナッチレベル FVGおよびOrderBlockレベル 一目均衡表 エンベロープ、ボリンジャーバンド ドンチャンチャネル 再テストゾーン サポートおよびレジスタンスゾーン ストキャスティクス、そして最後にATR指標です。 1. コントロールパネル画面には何が表示されるのか？ フィボナッチ値、HH値、LL値を取得するための、過去100本のローソク足から取得したリアルタイムの価格データ。 過去100本のローソク足を分析して得られたフィボナッチレベル。 OrderBlock および FVG 値（ユーザーにはグラフ上で横長の長方形として表示されます）。 2. コントロールパネル画面には何が表示されますか？ ATR 指標データ。 ストキャスティクス指標データ。 一目均衡表指標データ。 ドンチェーン指標データ。 ボリンジ
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
インディケータ
概要 OrderBlock Zoneは、市場における機関投資家の取引領域（オーダーブロック）を自動的に検出・可視化する、高度なMetaTrader 4インジケーターです。大手プレイヤー（銀行、ヘッジファンド）が残した痕跡を追跡し、潜在的なサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを特定します。 主な機能  自動オーダーブロック検出 フラクタルベースの分析：36 期間（カスタマイズ可能）のフラクタル分析により、強力な転換点を特定 ブル＆ベアゾーン：緑色の矢印は上昇、赤色の矢印は下降のオーダーブロックを示します 巻き込みパターンサポート：巻き込みローソク足パターンを認識し、より強力なシグナルを生成  ビジュアルツール 自動レベルライン：各オーダーブロックの上限および下限ライン カラーゾーン：ブル（緑）とベア（赤）のゾーンが明確に区別 巻き込みハイライト：巻き込みパターンを青/オレンジの四角形で強調表示 すっきりしたインターフェース：グリッドは自動的に閉じ、グラフは最適化された表示のために左にスライド  カスタマイズ可能なパラメータ フラクタル周期：感度を調整（デフォルト：36） 線の長さ：Ord
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT5
Burak Baltaci
インディケータ
概要 OrderBlock Zoneは、市場における機関投資家の取引領域（オーダーブロック）を自動的に検出・可視化する、高度なMetaTrader 4インジケーターです。大手プレイヤー（銀行、ヘッジファンド）が残した痕跡を追跡し、潜在的なサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを特定します。 主な機能  自動オーダーブロック検出 フラクタルベースの分析：36 期間（カスタマイズ可能）のフラクタル分析により、強力な転換点を特定 ブル＆ベアゾーン：緑色の矢印は上昇、赤色の矢印は下降のオーダーブロックを示します 巻き込みパターンサポート：巻き込みローソク足パターンを認識し、より強力なシグナルを生成  ビジュアルツール 自動レベルライン：各オーダーブロックの上限および下限ライン カラーゾーン：ブル（緑）とベア（赤）のゾーンが明確に区別 巻き込みハイライト：巻き込みパターンを青/オレンジの四角形で強調表示 すっきりしたインターフェース：グリッドは自動的に閉じ、グラフは最適化された表示のために左にスライド  カスタマイズ可能なパラメータ フラクタル周期：感度を調整（デフォルト：36） 線の長さ：Ord
FREE
Swing Trade Concept MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
インディケータ
スイングトレードコンセプト 目的 スイングトレード向けに設計されたMT4インジケーターです。スーパートレンドロジックを用いてトレンド反転を捉え、自動フィボナッチレベルによるTPポイントを表示します。 仕組み 1. トレンド追跡 ATRベースのスーパートレンドアルゴリズムを採用。価格トレンドが転換した際にシグナルを発します。 2. シグナル生成 トレンドが上昇反転 → 緑のBUYボックス＋矢印（ローソク足下） トレンドが下降反転 → 赤のSELLボックス＋矢印（ローソク足上） 3. フィボナッチ目標値 7つのレベルを自動描画： SL: ストップロス エントリー: エントリーポイント TP 1-2-3-4: 利益確定目標値 CP: ポジション決済 全レベルは点線で表示され、価格が横に表示されます。 機能概要 自動シグナル: 買い/売りボックスと矢印 フィボナッチレベル: TP1-TP4の自動計算 ATRベース: 全通貨ペア（外国為替、金、暗号資産）で安定動作 クリーンな表示：グリッドは自動で閉じ、右側にスペースを確保 ズーム対応
TrendBite MT5
Burak Baltaci
インディケータ
TrendBite v1.5 - プロフェッショナルトレンド追跡インジケーター 開発者: 8aLt4 バージョン: 1.5 プラットフォーム: MetaTrader 5  概要 TrendBite v1.5 は、市場のトレンドの変化を検知し、投資家に明確な売買シグナルを提供するために設計された、高度なテクニカル分析インジケーターです。ボリンジャーバンドのアルゴリズムに基づいて、トレンドの転換を正確に捉えるこのツールは、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも最適です。  主な機能  トレンドの検知 自動トレンド分析：市場の上昇トレンドと下降トレンドを瞬時に検出 ボリンジャーバンドベース：信頼性の高い数学的モデルに基づく計算システム 視覚的な明瞭さ：緑（上昇）と黄色（下降）のヒストグラムバーでトレンド状況を明確に表示  売買シグナル 緑色の矢印（↑）：買い機会を示します 赤色の矢印（↓）：売り機会を示します 明確な視覚化：トレンドラインにより、ポジションの方向を簡単に追跡できます ヒストグラム表示：トレンドの強さを視覚的に評価可能  警告システム 音声警告：新しいシグナルが発生すると自動
FREE
Smart EA 8aLt4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
Hello everyone. Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!! This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%. Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<< 8aLt4 Smart Trading System All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration Strategy Modes Mode Description Risk Level Conservative All signals must be compatible Low Balanced 70% of ma
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
インディケータ
TrendBite v1.5 - プロフェッショナルトレンド追跡インジケーター 開発者: 8aLt4 バージョン: 1.5 プラットフォーム: MetaTrader 4  概要 TrendBite v1.5 は、市場のトレンドの変化を検知し、投資家に明確な売買シグナルを提供するために設計された、高度なテクニカル分析インジケーターです。ボリンジャーバンドのアルゴリズムに基づいて、トレンドの転換を正確に捉えるこのツールは、初心者にも経験豊富なトレーダーにも最適です。  主な機能  トレンドの検知 自動トレンド分析：市場の上昇トレンドと下降トレンドを瞬時に検出 ボリンジャーバンドベース：信頼性の高い数学的モデルに基づく計算システム 視覚的な明瞭さ：緑（上昇）と黄色（下降）のヒストグラムバーでトレンド状況を明確に表示  売買シグナル 緑色の矢印（↑）：買い機会を示します 赤色の矢印（↓）：売り機会を示します 明確な視覚化：トレンドラインにより、ポジションの方向を簡単に追跡できます ヒストグラム表示：トレンドの強さを視覚的に評価可能  警告システム 音声警告：新しいシグナルが発生すると自動
FREE
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
ノストラダムス X スキャルパー 推奨ペア： ゴールド 推奨時間枠： M15 プロフェッショナルロボットが市場のピークと底値を狩る ノストラダムスは、市場の転換点を正確に捉える完全自動取引システムです。昼夜を問わず稼働し、感情に左右されない判断を行い、あなたの利益を最大化します！ ノストラダムスを選ぶ理由 スマートエントリーシステム トレンド反転ポイントを自動検出 高値・安値レベルでの正確なエントリー ストップ注文と指値注文によるリスク管理 ️ 高度なリスク管理 スマートストップロス＆テイクプロフィット - 利益を保護 トレーリングストップ - 利益を伸ばし、損失を止める ブレークイーブン - オープン取引を自動的に確保 最大ドローダウン - 口座を損失から保護 柔軟なロット管理 固定ロット - クラシックな方法 オートロット - リスク率に基づいて計算 バランスロット - 残高に基づく比率 プロフェッショナルダッシュボード ライブ損益追跡 勝率と統計 インスタントスプレッドとステー
Dread Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
リスク警告 重要免責事項：「DREAD SCALPER」は積極的なグリッド戦略およびマーチンゲール戦略を採用しています。経験の浅い投資家には多大な損失をもたらす可能性があります。 外国為替証拠金取引は高いリスクを伴い、全ての投資家に適しているとは限りません。高いレバレッジ効果は利益にも損失にも作用します。外国為替への投資を決定する前に、投資目的、経験レベル、リスク選好度を慎重に検討してください。 グリッド取引のリスク： 強いトレンドでは大きなドローダウンが蓄積する可能性がある ポジションを維持するには十分な証拠金が必要 マーチンゲール戦略はポジションサイズを拡大する 資本が限られている口座には不向き 外国為替取引に関連するすべてのリスクを認識し、疑問がある場合は独立したファイナンシャルアドバイザーに相談してください。 過去のパフォーマンスは、将来の結果を示すものではありません。 DREAD SCALPER - プロフェッショナルグリッドトレーディング EA 概要 DREAD SCALPER は、MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 用に設計された洗練され
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
XAU FLUX - プロフェッショナル金スキャルピング専門アドバイザー XAU FLUXは、金市場における迅速かつ規律ある取引のために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。日々の小さな価格変動から安定した利益を得ようとするトレーダー向けに開発されています。 主な特徴: XAU FLUXは、M1およびM5時間足で動作する高度なスキャルピングシステムを採用し、市場における微細な機会を評価します。EAは市場状況を継続的に分析し、適切なエントリーポイントを特定して自動的に取引を開始します。 リスク管理と資本保護: EAはダイナミックなトレーリングストップ機構で全てのオープンポジションを保護します。これにより、不利な相場変動時の損失を最小限に抑えつつ利益を確保します。スプレッド制御とボラティリティフィルターにより、適切な市場条件下でのみ取引が実行されます。 口座成長の可能性: XAU FLUXは少額ロットから始め、口座を着実に成長させるのに最適です。日々の小さな利益を積み重ねることで持続可能な長期リターンを目指します。口座の安全性を優先し、攻撃的なマーチンゲールやグリッドシステ
Dread Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
リスク警告 重要免責事項：「DREAD SCALPER」は積極的なグリッド戦略およびマーチンゲール戦略を採用しています。経験の浅い投資家には多大な損失をもたらす可能性があります。 外国為替証拠金取引は高いリスクを伴い、全ての投資家に適しているとは限りません。高いレバレッジ効果は利益にも損失にも作用します。外国為替への投資を決定する前に、投資目的、経験レベル、リスク選好度を慎重に検討してください。 グリッド取引のリスク： 強いトレンドでは大きなドローダウンが蓄積する可能性がある ポジションを維持するには十分な証拠金が必要 マーチンゲール戦略はポジションサイズを拡大する 資本が限られている口座には不向き 外国為替取引に関連するすべてのリスクを認識し、疑問がある場合は独立したファイナンシャルアドバイザーに相談してください。 過去のパフォーマンスは、将来の結果を示すものではありません。 DREAD SCALPER - プロフェッショナルグリッドトレーディング EA 概要 DREAD SCALPER は、MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 用に設計された洗練され
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信