Algo Capital I AI Trader

Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight

Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence.
Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions.

Why Algo Capital?

  • Robust Trading Strategies: Developed through rigorous testing, our trading advisor integrates sophisticated execution models with a diverse range of strategies, ensuring reliability and resilience in volatile markets.
  • Multi-Timeframe Market Analysis: Dynamic models analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously, delivering a comprehensive perspective on market behaviour. This approach reduces false signals and significantly enhances entry and exit accuracy.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Built on scenario-driven testing, our system incorporates configurable risk controls designed to safeguard capital while identifying high-probability growth opportunities.

Key Features

  • Proven Trade Execution: Strategies optimized to perform under varying market conditions.
  • Automated Trade Management: Precision handling of entries, exits, and position sizing.
  • Adaptive Market Navigation: Simplifies decision-making for beginners while offering analytical depth for seasoned traders.


Technical Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD. GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • Coming soon: Indices, Oil and Gold
  • Recommended Timeframes: Daily Chart
  • Minimum Deposit: GBP 5000
  • Optimal Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
  • Leverage Range: 1:30 - 1:1000
  • Max Base Lot Size: 0.1 (the lot size of 0.1 the most expensive pair in the base currency)

Conclusion: Unleash the Power of the Algo Capital EA

At Algo Capital, we believe trading success is a marathon, not a sprint. Our focus is on building long-term partnerships with clients, delivering consistency without the burden of manual analysis, execution errors, or emotional decision-making.
Trade with clarity, confidence, and control.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade responsibly.
おすすめのプロダクト
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
エキスパート
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
エキスパート
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
エキスパート
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
エキスパート
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Velocity Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
エキスパート
Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy that automatically adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust, automated solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here Key Features Dynamic Grid Mar
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
エキスパート
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
エキスパート
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
エキスパート
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
エキスパート
HFT KING EA のご紹介 - トレーディングの究極の HFT KING!この完全に自動化された高頻度取引システムは、高度なアルゴリズムと最先端の機能により、お客様の取引体験に革命をもたらすように設計されています。 HFT King は、テクニカル分析、人工知能、高頻度取引、機械学習を独自に組み合わせて、トレーダーに信頼性が高く収益性の高い取引シグナルを提供します。 HFT King の最先端テクノロジーは、取引機会の特定、市場動向の分析、取引の正確な実行に非常に効果的です。 EA の強力なエントリーおよびエグジット ロジックはバークローズのみで動作し、市場ノイズを排除し、スピードを最適化し、ストップロスハンティングを回避し、将来的に信頼性が高く安定した利益を保証します。 高頻度取引の究極の王様の次の高レベルに挑戦する準備をしてください!最先端のテクノロジーと高度な取引機能のパワーを体験してください。 推奨事項: 通貨ペア: XAUUSD 時間枠: M15 最低入金額 : $1000 ブローカー アカウント タイプ: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い Razor を
Full Force Wall Street Killer
Diego Assis
エキスパート
Full Force WSK is a multicurrency EA that is optimized to trade on specific Gaps on market open using intelligent algorithm looking for daily volume and gaps pattern variation optimized for the last years for 14 forex pairs.   Trading Strategy: FullForce WSK is fully optimized for the following pairs: Majors: EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / USDJPY Minors: AUDCHF / CADCHF / CADJPY / CHFJPY / EURCHF / EURGBP / EURJPY / GBPAUD / GBPCHF / GBPJPY   We really do not recommend any other pair because ou
Golden Magic
Tran Thanh Tuyen
3 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Magic is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. For safe and the most stable trading, you should always use SL. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Golden Magic recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period
Teamwork Eur Gbp EA
Hulya Cinar
エキスパート
Teamwork EUR GBP EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
エキスパート
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
エキスパート
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
FxWorldGodfather
Afjal Hussain Swapan
エキスパート
Product Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with indepen
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
エキスパート
深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
エキスパート
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
エキスパート
One Gold EA をご紹介します。これは、Meta Trader プラットフォーム上の洗練された金取引ロボットで、高度な市場分析でトレーダーを支援するために開発されました。当社の独自のテクノロジーは、ニューラル ネットワークとデータ駆動型アルゴリズムを活用して、過去およびリアルタイムの金市場データを分析し、意思決定に役立つ洞察を提供します。従来の手動戦略とは異なり、One Gold EA は最小限の介入で動作し、取引プロセスを合理化し、関連するリスクの削減を目指しています。高度なニューラル プラグインの使用によりロボットの分析機能が強化されますが、他の取引ツールと同様に、One Gold EA は利益を保証するものではないことに留意することが重要です。ただし、より情報に基づいたデータに裏打ちされた洞察を提供することで、取引パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を考慮して設計されています。One Gold EA は、金市場を継続的に監視して、人間のトレーダーが見つけるのが難しいパターンや傾向を検出します。このシステムはさまざまな市場状況に適応できるため、特に金取引のような非常に不安定な環
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
エキスパート
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
エキスパート
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setup
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>> クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sel
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
エキスパート
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
フィルタ:
shehzaduhaq
19
shehzaduhaq 2025.09.20 08:54 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信