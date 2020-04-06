Golden Shower

Questions and answers about the Golden Shower advisor help you better understand its features and advantages over other trading tools. Let's take a closer look at the key points.

The Basic Principles of Golden Shower

1. Scalping strategy

The strategy is based on short trades aimed at quickly locking in a small profit. This approach reduces the risk of significant losses and promotes stable earnings, especially with small price fluctuations.

Question: Why is scalping effective?

Answer: Scalping allows you to quickly react to the slightest market movements, locking in small profits multiple times in a row. This reduces overall risk and increases the likelihood of a positive trading outcome.

2. Optimizing profits and protecting capital

Each open trade is accompanied by Stop Loss and Trailing Stop levels, which reduce the risk of losing a significant portion of your deposit. These tools allow you to close a position immediately as soon as your target profit is reached or a significant loss threatens.

Question: How does the capital protection mechanism work?

Answer: The system automatically sets a stop-loss and trailing stop for each trade based on current market conditions. If the price moves against the trade, the system will quickly close it, limiting losses. When the market is favorable, the position remains open longer, allowing for greater profits.

3. Intelligent risk management system

Golden Shower constantly monitors market conditions and selects optimal entry and exit points. Algorithms minimize the negative impact of factors such as spreads and slippage, ensuring maximum protection of funds.

Question: What is intelligent risk management?

Answer: This is a set of measures that include constant market monitoring, choosing the optimal moment to open and close trades, using protective orders and special algorithms to avoid unwanted risks.

4. Adaptation to the market

The strategy is capable of flexibly adapting to any market conditions by automatically adjusting its behavior depending on market conditions and the amount of available capital.

Question: What are the benefits of adapting to different market conditions?

Answer: Thanks to this quality, the strategy maintains high efficiency regardless of market conditions. It adapts to volatility, liquidity, and deposit size, increasing the chances of successful trading.

Benefits of using Golden Shower
  • Minimal risks due to the rejection of aggressive methods such as Martingale and arbitrage.
  • High quality of trade execution due to the reduced impact of negative factors (spread and slippage).
  • Flexibility of customization and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.
  • Automated market analysis with unique indicators.
  • Reliable capital protection thanks to integrated risk control tools.

Question: What benefits does a trader get by using Golden Shower?

Answer: The user receives a system that helps reduce risks, improve the accuracy of analysis, and automate trading operations, which frees up time and nerves, allowing you to focus on market analysis and portfolio management.

Recommendations for use

Recommended settings:

  • Currency: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Account Type: Any account type is suitable
  • Leverage: Any leverage is possible
  • Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
  • Recommended server: VPS server for smooth operation

Additional precautions include:

  • Lack of martingale
  • Daily loss limit
  • Maximum Drawdown Management
  • Trading restrictions by time of day
  • Filtering important economic news
  • Trading one position at a time

Question: Why do you need a news filter?

Answer: Important economic events can cause sharp market fluctuations, leading to unpredictable results. By filtering trading operations during news release periods, the advisor protects your deposit from potential unexpected movements.

Conclusion

The Golden Shower advisor is designed for experienced traders looking to improve the security and profitability of their trading. Its functionality includes unique risk mitigation mechanisms, market adaptability, and automation of all decision-making processes. It is a powerful tool for those seeking sustainable profits and wanting to reduce the emotional burden of Forex trading.

Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.


