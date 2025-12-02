Baba Vanga SS

Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor


Recommended Pair: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15

General Features:


This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart.


Key Features:


✅ Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance

✅ Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify

✅ Spread Protection: Prevents opening trades with high spreads using a maximum spread limit

✅ Trailing Stop: Automatically tracks your profitable trades

✅ Profit Target: Closes all positions when a specified profit level is reached

✅ Grid System: Can open additional positions at specified pip intervals

✅ Info Panel: Live account information and profitability statistics on the chart




Information Displayed on the Dashboard:

Minimum stop level

Current profit percentage

Account balance and equity

Profit per currency pair

Total profit

Daily profit

Yesterday's profit

Weekly profit

Monthly profit

Adjustable Parameters:


Risk percentage

Take Profit level

Trailing Stop distance and starting level

Time interval for trading

Maximum spread limit

Grid system pip distance

Security:


Sufficient balance check

Account number lock (optional)

Demo account restriction (optional)

This EA is a scalping robot equipped with professional risk management tools, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.



⚠️ LEGAL NOTICE AND RISK DISCLOSURE

Important Warnings:

🔴 High Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a risk of losing all of your invested capital.

🔴 Past Performance Is Not a Guarantee: The past test results or demo account performance of this EA are not a guarantee of future results. Results may vary in real accounts.

🔴 Not Financial Advice: This software is not investment advice or a guarantee. Assess your own risk tolerance and seek professional financial advice if necessary.

🔴 User Responsibility: The user is responsible for all trades made using this EA and any resulting profit/loss. The EA developer cannot be held liable for any losses.

🔴 Testing and Optimization: Be sure to test on a demo account before using on a live account. Observe the EA's behavior under different market conditions and adjust it according to your own risk parameters.

🔴 Broker Compatibility: The EA's performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed).

🔴 Internet and Technical Risks: Internet connection interruptions, VPS failures, or platform issues may prevent the EA from functioning properly and may result in losses.

By using this EA, you accept the above risks.

📌 Recommendation: If you are using it for the first time, start with low risk parameters and closely monitor market conditions.




Altri dall’autore
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicatori
Hello everyone, I will try to explain how you can use the “All in One Screen” feature for free, which allows you to view multiple data points on a single indicator and on three different indicator screens at the same time. First, what is this feature used for? ;  Fibonacci Levels  FVG and Order Block Levels  Ichimoku Indicator  Envelopes, Bollinger Bands  Donchian Channels  Retest Zones  Support and Resistance Zones  Stochastic, and finally ATR Indicators. 1. What is on the Control Panel Scre
FREE
Smart EA 8aLt4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Hello everyone. Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!! This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%. Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<< 8aLt4 Smart Trading System All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration Strategy Modes Mode Description Risk Level Conservative All signals must be compatible Low Balanced 70% of ma
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Experts
I won't write long sentences. Because I trust this my EA. Download the free demo and test it for a while on the "GOLD" pair in the  "M15 timeframe" . You will get the best results with the default settings . A link where you can follow the live data of this EA on Myfxbook . The introductory price is as follows. After the first 10 purchases, the price will be updated to $9,999.
Vortex Flow MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Overview VortexFlow EA is an advanced Expert Advisor that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action principles. It performs automated trading with Market Structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and ChoCH/BoS (Change of Character / Break of Structure) analysis. Key Features 1. Market Structure Analysis Higher High (HH): New peaks in uptrend Lower Low (LL): New lows in downtrend Higher Low (HL): Rising lows in uptrend Lower High (LH): Falling highs in downtrend Automatic trend detec
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione