Baba Vanga SS
- Experts
- Burak Baltaci
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 7
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD
Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15
General Features:
This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart.
Key Features:
✅ Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance
✅ Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify
✅ Spread Protection: Prevents opening trades with high spreads using a maximum spread limit
✅ Trailing Stop: Automatically tracks your profitable trades
✅ Profit Target: Closes all positions when a specified profit level is reached
✅ Grid System: Can open additional positions at specified pip intervals
✅ Info Panel: Live account information and profitability statistics on the chart
Information Displayed on the Dashboard:
Minimum stop level
Current profit percentage
Account balance and equity
Profit per currency pair
Total profit
Daily profit
Yesterday's profit
Weekly profit
Monthly profit
Adjustable Parameters:
Risk percentage
Take Profit level
Trailing Stop distance and starting level
Time interval for trading
Maximum spread limit
Grid system pip distance
Security:
Sufficient balance check
Account number lock (optional)
Demo account restriction (optional)
This EA is a scalping robot equipped with professional risk management tools, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
⚠️ LEGAL NOTICE AND RISK DISCLOSURE
Important Warnings:
🔴 High Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a risk of losing all of your invested capital.
🔴 Past Performance Is Not a Guarantee: The past test results or demo account performance of this EA are not a guarantee of future results. Results may vary in real accounts.
🔴 Not Financial Advice: This software is not investment advice or a guarantee. Assess your own risk tolerance and seek professional financial advice if necessary.
🔴 User Responsibility: The user is responsible for all trades made using this EA and any resulting profit/loss. The EA developer cannot be held liable for any losses.
🔴 Testing and Optimization: Be sure to test on a demo account before using on a live account. Observe the EA's behavior under different market conditions and adjust it according to your own risk parameters.
🔴 Broker Compatibility: The EA's performance may vary depending on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed).
🔴 Internet and Technical Risks: Internet connection interruptions, VPS failures, or platform issues may prevent the EA from functioning properly and may result in losses.
By using this EA, you accept the above risks.
📌 Recommendation: If you are using it for the first time, start with low risk parameters and closely monitor market conditions.