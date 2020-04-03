Golden Trend Reversal

Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales.

A swing-trading EA for Gold (XAUUSD) targeting trend reversals on the H4 timeframe.

Introduction

Everybody wishes they bought Gold earlier, but now they think it is too late. The truth is always "Time in the market beats timing the market" in the long run (> 20 years). However, it is frustrating to buy something only to see it crash afterwards. Now, we feel FOMO with Gold being at ATH, but we don't have too.

This EA has been backtested on Gold since 2020 and has proven to be profitable in both market directions (long and short).

Why not buy gold directly?

Because gold is already overvalued and, as history has shown us, gold spends around 10 years crashing and sideways (doing nothing). This trading algorithm does not just buy gold at better price, but also shorts (sells it) at better prices.

How to use this EA?

Just add it to the XAUUSD symbol in Metatrader 5 and that's it. You also need to use a VPS. I use the one from the Metatrader 5 directly with the 12 months subscription as it is the cheapest.

Of course, you need a brokerage account, and I recommend ICMarkets, because it has been backtested and optimized for their historical data.

You need to have a minimum of $1000 in the account and you can change the risk if you want to the maximum drawdown. Currently, it uses the maximum risk (maximum 45% drawdown).

Check the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdbjwQW1pbo

Disclosure

No profits are guaranteed with any trading or investing strategy, including this one. However guarantees future profits is lying. By using and downloading this trading strategy you agree that you may lose funds, that past performance is no guarantee of future results, and that you trade at your own risk and responsibility.









