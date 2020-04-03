Golden Trend Reversal

Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales.

A swing-trading EA for Gold (XAUUSD) targeting trend reversals on the H4 timeframe.

Introduction

Everybody wishes they bought Gold earlier, but now they think it is too late. The truth is always "Time in the market beats timing the market" in the long run (> 20 years). However, it is frustrating to buy something only to see it crash afterwards. Now, we feel FOMO with Gold being at ATH, but we don't have too.

This EA has been backtested on Gold since 2020 and has proven to be profitable in both market directions (long and short).

Why not buy gold directly?

Because gold is already overvalued and, as history has shown us, gold spends around 10 years crashing and sideways (doing nothing). This trading algorithm does not just buy gold at better price, but also shorts (sells it) at better prices.

How to use this EA?

Just add it to the XAUUSD symbol in Metatrader 5 and that's it. You also need to use a VPS. I use the one from the Metatrader 5 directly with the 12 months subscription as it is the cheapest.

Of course, you need a brokerage account, and I recommend ICMarkets, because it has been backtested and optimized for their historical data.

You need to have a minimum of $1000 in the account and you can change the risk if you want to the maximum drawdown. Currently, it uses the maximum risk (maximum 45% drawdown).

Check the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdbjwQW1pbo

Disclosure

No profits are guaranteed with any trading or investing strategy, including this one. However guarantees future profits is lying. By using and downloading this trading strategy you agree that you may lose funds, that past performance is no guarantee of future results, and that you trade at your own risk and responsibility.









Рекомендуем также
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Эксперты
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Эксперты
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Эксперты
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Эксперты
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Happy Nation MT5
Andrijana Radojevic
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA   is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers   ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
ChronomaX
Jesper Christensen
5 (5)
Эксперты
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure th
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545. Представляем советник (EA) No Marti No Party: воплощение агрессивных торговых стратегий. Этот советник не для слабонервных, поскольку он работает по принципу высокого риска и высокой прибыли, который может привести как к существенной прибыли, так и к значительным потерям. Название говорит само за себя: в основе этого советника лежит стратегия Мартингейла. Он предназначен для агре
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Master Grid PRO
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Эксперты
MasterGridPro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on an pending-order grid strategy. Unlike typical grid systems, MasterGridPro places BUY and SELL pending orders above and below the current market price, dynamically covering market ranges while continuously securing profits from winning positions. The system is designed not only to capture price swings but also to protect capital through built-in risk management, daily profit targets, and customizable trading sess
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких обещаний,
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Другие продукты этого автора
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Эксперты
Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales. A swing-trading EA for major Forex pairs targeting trend reversals on the H4 or H1 timeframe. The EA searches for RSI overbought and oversold levels and catches optimal reversals. It is the worst idea the enter a market where the price has a strong trend. 90% of traders lose money through trading because they lack emotion control, precise trading strategy system, and deep backtesting. This trading bot solves this problem by provid
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв