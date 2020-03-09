🌟 Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Ultimate Signal Generator EA! 🌟

Are you ready to transform your Gold trading? The Ultimate Signal Generator EA is a sophisticated, non-Martingale, non-Grid system engineered to simplify and optimize your trading experience on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

✨ Key Advantages and Features ✨

Optimized for Gold Trading: This EA comes ready-to-use, pre-optimized for trading the volatile and exciting Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

Intelligent Entry System: It uses a proprietary "Ultimate Signal Generator" that combines dynamic Bollinger Bands and trend analysis to pinpoint high-probability trading setups, helping you enter the market at optimal times.

Advanced Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in features like a Daily Cut Loss percentage, ensuring you never risk more than you're comfortable losing in a single day.

Adaptive Money Management: The EA features intelligent position sizing based on a Risk Percentage and calculated trade Probability , allowing your lot size to scale with the confidence of the signal.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secure your profits with an ATR-based Trailing Stop . This system automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in gains as the trade moves favorably, activating only after a significant profit target is reached, letting your winners run!

Trend Confirmation Filter: A powerful EMA Trend Filter helps ensure the EA trades only in the direction of the dominant trend (even on a higher timeframe like D1), increasing the quality and success rate of its signals.

Non-Martingale/Non-Grid: Trade with confidence! This system avoids high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid, focusing instead on single, high-quality entries.

⚙️ EA Input Parameters (Customize Your Strategy!)

The Ultimate Signal Generator EA is highly customizable, allowing you to fine-tune its behavior to suit your risk tolerance and trading style.

RiskPercentage: Your percentage of account equity to risk per trade. (Set to 0 to use Fixed Lots).

Lots: Your fixed lot size (used only if Risk Percentage is disabled).

StartHour / EndHour: Define a specific trading window to control when the EA is active (e.g., to avoid volatile news events or poor liquidity).

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Controls the EA's volatility filter to ensure trades are only taken when the market is active enough.

MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades, crucial for managing multiple EAs on the same account.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the parameters for the trend filter (e.g., 150-period EMA on the Daily chart).

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before the EA stops trading for the day.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the calculation and aggressiveness of the trailing stop.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier that determines how much profit (in terms of ATR) is required before the trailing stop is activated.

DayRange: Used to calculate the Take Profit level based on the average daily range of the last few days.

USG_BandsPeriod / USG_BandsDeviation / USG_TrendMAPeriod / USG_MultiplierFactor: These are the core parameters for the proprietary Ultimate Signal Generator entry logic.

🚀 Your Next Step to Automated Success!

Stop manually searching for trades and let the Ultimate Signal Generator EA do the heavy lifting for you. With robust money management, intelligent signals, and a focus on minimizing risk, this EA is your tool for consistent, automated Gold trading.

Don't wait! Download and attach the Ultimate Signal Generator EA to your M5 Gold chart today and start trading smarter!