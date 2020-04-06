Smart Liquidity Hunter Pro

Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO

Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO is an automated trading system that analyzes price movements across two timeframes to identify potential trading opportunities. The EA monitors for price extensions beyond recent highs and lows on a higher timeframe, then confirms entries using price gap patterns on a lower timeframe.

How It Works

The strategy begins by establishing market direction on a higher timeframe using either market structure analysis or moving average indicators. When the EA detects that price has moved beyond a previous swing point and then reversed back into the original range, it identifies this as a potential liquidity sweep. The system then switches to a lower timeframe to look for a three-candle price gap pattern, known as a fair value gap, which forms in the direction opposite to the sweep.

The EA waits for this gap to be tested and rejected before executing a trade. This multi-timeframe approach aims to identify areas where market participants may have been stopped out, potentially creating opportunities for new positions. Each trade is executed with a predefined stop loss and take profit based on configurable risk-reward ratios.

Configuration and Features

The EA operates independently on each chart where it's attached, allowing you to trade multiple symbols simultaneously. You can configure the higher and lower timeframes according to your preferences, with common combinations being hourly charts paired with five or fifteen-minute charts. The trend detection method is customizable, offering options including market structure analysis or various moving average types.

Risk management is handled through three position sizing methods: fixed lot size, percentage of account balance, or fixed monetary amount per trade. The system includes protective features such as daily loss limits, maximum open trade restrictions, and per-symbol trade limits. Stop loss placement can be set using fixed pip distances or ATR-based calculations for dynamic adjustment to market volatility.

The EA provides optional trade management features including breakeven functionality that moves stop loss to entry when a specified profit level is reached, and trailing stop capabilities for protecting profits as trades move favorably. Session filtering allows you to restrict trading to specific market hours, and spread filtering prevents trade execution during unfavorable market conditions.

Technical Information

Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO requires Meta Trader 5 build 3400 or higher and operates as a compiled .ex5 file with single account binding. The EA works with all MT5 brokers and account types, executing trades using market orders with predefined stop loss and take profit levels. Each instance uses minimal system resources, typically consuming less than 100MB of RAM.

Installation involves attaching the EA to your chosen chart, configuring parameters through the inputs tab, and ensuring automated trading is enabled in both the EA settings and global MT5 options. For trading multiple symbols, simply attach the EA to each symbol's chart with your preferred settings. The system displays visual markers on charts including arrows for detected sweeps, rectangles for gap zones, and an information panel showing current status.

Risk Disclosure and Support

Trading carries substantial risk and may result in loss of capital. This Expert Advisor executes trades based on technical patterns without guarantee of profit. Past performance does not indicate future results. Users should thoroughly test on demo accounts and implement appropriate risk management before live trading. The developer assumes no liability for trading losses incurred through use of this product.

The EA operates without martingale, grid, or hedging techniques, using fixed stop losses on all positions. It does not repaint historical signals as all analysis is performed on closed candles. The strategy is compatible with prop firm rules that prohibit high-risk trading techniques.

Support is provided through the MQL5 Market product page communication tools. Updates and bug fixes are included with your purchase. For assistance, please use the Comments section or Private Messages on the product page, including your MT5 build number, broker name, and any error messages encountered.

