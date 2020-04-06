Xau dripper
- エキスパート
- Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth.
XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades.
The Dripper Philosophy
I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase.
Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alignment before each calculated entry. This patient approach is why traders who understand the power of consistency choose XAU Dripper.
One quality trade at a time. Drip by drip, the account grows.
- Dual-timeframe precision — I read the market across multiple timeframes, only entering when the bigger picture confirms my setup
- Intelligent trend detection — Advanced momentum analysis identifies optimal entry points with surgical accuracy
- Higher timeframe filtering — No trading against the dominant market flow. Ever.
- Flexible time windows — Full control over when I operate, matching your preferred trading sessions
- Smart recovery logic — Adaptive position sizing that responds intelligently to market outcomes
How XAU Dripper Works — Set It. Trust It. Watch It Drip.
Effortless Setup — Attach to your XAUUSD chart, select your risk level, and let the dripping begin. No endless tweaking required.
Patient Execution — I don't trade for the sake of trading. I wait for my precise technical conditions to align, then execute with confidence.
Defined Risk on Every Trade — Stop loss and take profit on every position. No surprises, no blown accounts, no sleepless nights.
Always Watching — 24/5 market monitoring means I never miss an opportunity while you live your life.
Minimum Requirements
|Requirement
|Specification
|Broker
|ECN / Raw spread recommended
|Minimum Deposit
|$500 (1:500 leverage)
|Recommended Deposit
|$500+
|Leverage
|1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
|Account Type
|Hedging
|VPS
|Highly recommended for 24/7 operation
For Traders Who Understand Patience Pays
XAU Dripper isn't for gamblers hunting overnight fortunes. It's built for traders who appreciate that real wealth is built one disciplined trade at a time.
XAU Dripper — Let the Profits Flow.
Send a private message after purchase for your installation manual and optimized settings guide.