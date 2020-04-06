Xau dripper

XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor

Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth.

XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades.

The Dripper Philosophy

I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase.

Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alignment before each calculated entry. This patient approach is why traders who understand the power of consistency choose XAU Dripper.

One quality trade at a time. Drip by drip, the account grows.

  • Dual-timeframe precision — I read the market across multiple timeframes, only entering when the bigger picture confirms my setup
  • Intelligent trend detection — Advanced momentum analysis identifies optimal entry points with surgical accuracy
  • Higher timeframe filtering — No trading against the dominant market flow. Ever.
  • Flexible time windows — Full control over when I operate, matching your preferred trading sessions
  • Smart recovery logic — Adaptive position sizing that responds intelligently to market outcomes

How XAU Dripper Works — Set It. Trust It. Watch It Drip.

Effortless Setup — Attach to your XAUUSD chart, select your risk level, and let the dripping begin. No endless tweaking required.

Patient Execution — I don't trade for the sake of trading. I wait for my precise technical conditions to align, then execute with confidence.

Defined Risk on Every Trade — Stop loss and take profit on every position. No surprises, no blown accounts, no sleepless nights.

Always Watching — 24/5 market monitoring means I never miss an opportunity while you live your life.

Minimum Requirements

Requirement Specification
Broker ECN / Raw spread recommended
Minimum Deposit $500 (1:500 leverage)
Recommended Deposit $500+
Leverage 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
Account Type Hedging
VPS Highly recommended for 24/7 operation

For Traders Who Understand Patience Pays

XAU Dripper isn't for gamblers hunting overnight fortunes. It's built for traders who appreciate that real wealth is built one disciplined trade at a time.

XAU Dripper — Let the Profits Flow.

Send a private message after purchase for your installation manual and optimized settings guide.


おすすめのプロダクト
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
インディケータ
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
エキスパート
Papa EA バージョン 6.0 は Big Boy バージョン 3.0 に基づいています。 新しい取引アイデアや機能が追加されました。 これにより、Papa EA は Big Boy よりもはるかに優れたものになります。考えてみてください。 そして入力はあまり変わっていません。 つまり、非常に使いやすいEAがまだ手元にあるということです。 BasicBalance を 55 (以上) に変更し、EA を 15 分 EURUSD チャートに設定するだけです。 >>> ライブ PAPA EA シグナル <<< 入力は次のとおりです。 1) ExpertComment (変更可能): 各取引に使用される基本的なコメント 2) ExpertMagic: BigBoy によって開かれた取引の一意の識別子 3) パネルの色: このドロップダウンを使用してパネルの色を変更します。 4) AutoLots: true の場合、EA は利用可能な残高に基づいてロットの自動計算を使用します。 5）FixedLots（AutoLots==falseの場合）：上記のAutoLotsがf
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
エキスパート
Big Boy v3.0 は、EURUSD 15 分の時間枠で正確に取引するように設計された新しい EA です。 ユーロドル15分足チャートでご利用ください。 毎年非常に正確です。 ダウンロードしたら、基本残高を 50 に変更し、EURUSD 15 分足チャートに添付します。 このEAの購入と使用をご検討いただきありがとうございます。 入力は次のとおりです。 1) エキスパートコメント (変更可能): 各取引に使用される基本的なコメント 2) Expert Magic: Big Boy によって開かれた取引の一意の識別子 3) 自動ロット: true の場合、EA は利用可能な残高に基づいてロットの自動計算を使用します。 4) 固定ロット (AutoLots==false の場合): 上記の AutoLots が false の場合に BigBoy が取引を開始するために使用するロット。 5) 最大ロット (0== 自動): このブローカーでこの特定の商品 (通貨ペア) に対して可能な最大ロット。 6) チューブ ロット (最大ロット以下): 口座残高が非常に大きくな
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
インディケータ
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
インディケータ
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
Day scalp xau
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
エキスパート
Day Scalp XAU BACKTEST 2024 - 2025 CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Gold moves with purpose. While others chase every candle and drown in noise, Day Scalp XAU waits for the one setup that matters — then strikes with precision. Built for Gold. Perfected for Consistency. Day Scalp XAU is the result of extensive research into gold's unique daily behavior patterns. The proprietary logic identifies high-probability entry points where institutional momentum is most lik
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
インディケータ
HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
エキスパート
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
FREE
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
エキスパート
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
エキスパート
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
インディケータ
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
インディケータ
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Smart Liquidity Hunter Pro
Derick Alituha
エキスパート
Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO is an automated trading system that analyzes price movements across two timeframes to identify potential trading opportunities. The EA monitors for price extensions beyond recent highs and lows on a higher timeframe, then confirms entries using price gap patterns on a lower timeframe. How It Works The strategy begins by establishing market direction on a higher timeframe using either market structure analysis or moving average indicators. Wh
SmartSRZones
Casey Nkalubo
インディケータ
SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart. It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking. The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, an
FREE
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
エキスパート
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
インディケータ
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
Alpha V1
Derrick Akampurira
エキスパート
Alpha V1: Your Automated, Disciplined Trading Partner This expert advisor relies on the hypothesis that, for a specific financial asset (like USD/JPY or the NASDAQ index), there are statistically significant patterns based on the time of day or day of the week. For example, a hypothesis might be "The NASDAQ tends to rise between 4 AM and 10 AM server time on Wednesdays and Fridays." The Alpha V1 is the tool to test and exploit such a hypothesis. Its success is   entirely dependent on whether th
CYP Trade Manager Basic
Joseph Okou
ユーティリティ
CYP Trade Manager Basic - Advanced Position Management for MT5 Protect Your Trades with Professional Risk Management CYP Trade Manager Basic is a sophisticated trade management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital and maximize profit potential through intelligent position management. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who want to automate their trade management without the complexity. Key Features Automatic Breakeven Protection Moves stop loss to breakeven
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
インディケータ
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Open Close Cross Alerts
Francis Soddo Wetaka
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
This trading strategy is built around Open-Close Crossovers , a method of analyzing price movement based on the relationship between a bar's open and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry and exit points when these values cross over each other. Setup and Customization The strategy's performance can be customized by adjusting the resolution. A higher resolution, typically 3-4 times that of the chart , may be used to identify crossover signals earlier. However, this can
FREE
Prop Firm Navigator EA
Marin Stoyanov
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our  knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals Sophisticat
FREE
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
インディケータ
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
GbpUsd Trade Bot VX
Gabriel Matovu
ユーティリティ
GBPUSD TRADING BOT VX SYMBOL: GBPUSD TIMEFRAME: ANY ACCOUNT SIZE: Minimum, USD 500 ACTIVE HOURS: 15-17 hours (GMT+3 ) Please adjust accordingly to your time zone. MAXIMUM account drawdown: 4.17%. Risk Management: A small lot size is used i.e. 0.01 per USD 1000 on account to ensure stabilized returns 5 year performance : Return on investment *9 times. NB this is with compounding. The average is close to ROI 65% every year without compounding  Strategy.: Uses momentum explosions with a directional
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (7)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Support resistance break
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
インディケータ
Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction. What it does: The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs,
Edri extreme points Buy Sell
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
インディケータ
Edri Extreme Points Buy & Sell A reversal-based entry indicator designed to identify high-probability turning points in the market. How to Use Green arrow (Buy signal): Appears below the candle when conditions favour a potential bullish reversal. Consider entering long positions. Red arrow (Sell signal): Appears above the candle when conditions favour a potential bearish reversal. Consider entering short positions. Optional Mean Reversion Bands Enable this feature in the settings to display dyna
Day scalp xau
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
エキスパート
Day Scalp XAU BACKTEST 2024 - 2025 CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Gold moves with purpose. While others chase every candle and drown in noise, Day Scalp XAU waits for the one setup that matters — then strikes with precision. Built for Gold. Perfected for Consistency. Day Scalp XAU is the result of extensive research into gold's unique daily behavior patterns. The proprietary logic identifies high-probability entry points where institutional momentum is most lik
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信