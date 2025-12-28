カレンダーセクション

France's Construction PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) is compiled and published by IHS Markit. The indicator shows the activity level of the country's construction sector purchasing managers.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Thus, they are among the first to see when conditions change for better or for worse. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

PMI calculation is based on data collected from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 150 French construction companies that provide the highest contribution to GDP. Managers are asked to characterize current business and economic conditions in the national construction sector. The questionnaire covers the following economic variables:

  • General business activity
  • House construction activity
  • Commercial construction activity
  • Civil engineering activity
  • New orders
  • Employment
  • Quantity of purchases
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Input prices
  • Work with sub-contractors (activity, availability, rates, quality)
  • Near-term future output

Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire construction sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of construction sector activity and inflation. Construction PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

直近値:

実際のデータ

"マークイットフランス建設購買担当者景気指数(PMI) (S&P Global France Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI))"マクロ経済指標の利用可能な全履歴のチャート。

日付 (GMT)
参照
実際
予測
11月 2025
43.6
39.8
10月 2025
39.8
42.9
9月 2025
42.9
46.7
8月 2025
46.7
39.7
7月 2025
39.7
41.6
6月 2025
41.6
43.1
5月 2025
43.1
43.6
4月 2025
43.6
43.8
3月 2025
43.8
39.8
2月 2025
39.8
44.5
1月 2025
44.5
42.6
12月 2024
42.6
43.7
11月 2024
43.7
42.2
10月 2024
42.2
37.9
9月 2024
37.9
40.1
8月 2024
40.1
39.7
7月 2024
39.7
41.0
6月 2024
41.0
43.4
5月 2024
43.4
41.5
4月 2024
41.5
41.0
3月 2024
41.0
41.9
2月 2024
41.9
39.6
1月 2024
39.6
42.6
12月 2023
42.6
44.6
11月 2023
44.6
41.0
10月 2023
41.0
43.7
9月 2023
43.7
42.4
8月 2023
42.4
42.9
7月 2023
42.9
43.7
6月 2023
43.7
42.6
5月 2023
42.6
46.0
4月 2023
46.0
45.3
3月 2023
45.3
45.2
2月 2023
45.2
48.4
1月 2023
48.4
41.0
12月 2022
41.0
40.7
11月 2022
40.7
44.3
10月 2022
44.3
49.1
9月 2022
49.1
48.2
8月 2022
48.2
48.6
7月 2022
48.6
46.4
6月 2022
46.4
50.9
5月 2022
50.9
50.7
4月 2022
50.7
48.4
3月 2022
48.4
50.0
2月 2022
50.0
52.0
1月 2022
52.0
50.9
12月 2021
50.9
51.6
11月 2021
51.6
50.3
10月 2021
50.3
48.9
12
