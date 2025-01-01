ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールトレール注文のクラスCTrailingMA 

CTrailingMA

CTrailingMA は、移動平均指標の値に基づいたトレール注文のアルゴリズムを実装するクラスです。

説明

CTrailingMA クラスは 1 つ前の（完成した）バーでの移動平均指標の値に基づいたトレール注文のアルゴリズムを実装します。

宣言

class CTrailingMA: public CExpertTrailing

タイトル

  #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertTrailing

              CTrailingMA

クラスメソッド

初期化

 

Period

移動平均の期間を設定します。

Shift

移動平均のシフトを設定します。

Method

低速移動平均の平滑化の方法を設定します。

Applied

移動平均の適用された価格を設定します。

virtual InitIndicators

指標と時系列を初期化します。

virtual ValidationSettings

設定のチェック

トレールの方法のチェック

 

virtual CheckTrailingStopLong

ロング（買い）ポジションのトレ—ル注文の条件をチェックします。

virtual CheckTrailingStopShort

ショート（売り）ポジションのトレール注文の条件をチェックします。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries