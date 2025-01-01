MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールトレール注文のクラスCTrailingMA
CTrailingMA
CTrailingMA は、移動平均指標の値に基づいたトレール注文のアルゴリズムを実装するクラスです。
説明
CTrailingMA クラスは 1 つ前の（完成した）バーでの移動平均指標の値に基づいたトレール注文のアルゴリズムを実装します。
宣言
|
class CTrailingMA: public CExpertTrailing
タイトル
|
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh>
|
継承階層
CTrailingMA
クラスメソッド
|
初期化
|
|
移動平均の期間を設定します。
|
移動平均のシフトを設定します。
|
低速移動平均の平滑化の方法を設定します。
|
移動平均の適用された価格を設定します。
|
virtual InitIndicators
|
指標と時系列を初期化します。
|
virtual ValidationSettings
|
設定のチェック
|
トレールの方法のチェック
|
|
virtual CheckTrailingStopLong
|
ロング（買い）ポジションのトレ—ル注文の条件をチェックします。
|
virtual CheckTrailingStopShort
|
ショート（売り）ポジションのトレール注文の条件をチェックします。
|
クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject
|
クラスから継承されたメソッド CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries