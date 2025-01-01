MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールトレール注文のクラスCTrailingMA
CTrailingMA
CTrailingMA는 이동 평균 지표 값을 기반으로 추적 손절매 알고리즘을 구현하는 클래스입니다.
Description
CTrailingMA 클래스 추적 손절매 알고리즘은 이전의(완료)바의 평균 지표가 움직이는 것을 값을 바탕으로 구현합니다.
Declaration
class CTrailingMA: public CExpertTrailing
Title
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh>
상속 계층
CTrailingMA
그룹별 클래스 메서드
Initialization
이동 평균 기간 설정
이동 평균 시프트 설정
이동 평균의 평활 방법을 설정합니다
이동 평균 적용 가격 설정
virtual InitIndicators
지표 및 시간대 초기화
virtual ValidationSettings
설정 확인
추적 메서드 확인
virtual CheckTrailingStopLong
롱 포지션의 추적 손절매 상태 점검
virtual CheckTrailingStopShort
숏 포지션의 추적 손절매 상태 점검
클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드
CExpertBase 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries