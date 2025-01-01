문서화섹션
CTrailingMA는 이동 평균 지표 값을 기반으로 추적 손절매 알고리즘을 구현하는 클래스입니다.

Description

CTrailingMA 클래스 추적 손절매 알고리즘은 이전의(완료)바의 평균 지표가 움직이는 것을 값을 바탕으로 구현합니다.

Declaration

class CTrailingMA: public CExpertTrailing

Title

   #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingMA.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertTrailing

              CTrailingMA

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Initialization

 

Period

이동 평균 기간 설정

Shift

이동 평균 시프트 설정

Method

이동 평균의 평활 방법을 설정합니다

Applied

이동 평균 적용 가격 설정

virtual InitIndicators

지표 및 시간대 초기화

virtual ValidationSettings

설정 확인

추적 메서드 확인

 

virtual CheckTrailingStopLong

롱 포지션의 추적 손절매 상태 점검

virtual CheckTrailingStopShort

숏 포지션의 추적 손절매 상태 점검

클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

CExpertBase 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries