MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalCheckTrailingOrderLong
- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
CheckTrailingOrderLong
检查修改多头挂单参数的条件。
|
virtual bool CheckTrailingOrderLong(
参数
order
[输入] 类 COrderInfo 对象的指针。
price
[输入][输出] 止损价变量。
返回值
true 如果条件满足, 否则 false。