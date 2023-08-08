Goertzelアルゴリズムによるサイクル分析

Goertzelアルゴリズムは、特定の周波数成分を効率的に検出することで知られるデジタル信号処理技術です。その精度、リアルタイム性、計算効率の高さから、金融時系列分析に適しています。この記事では、ドミナントサイクルを分析し、戦略策定に役立てるための実践的な方法を検討し、実証します。MQL5におけるアルゴリズムの実装を見て、価格相場におけるサイクルを識別するためにコードを使用する方法の例を紹介します。

Goertzelアルゴリズムは、離散フーリエ変換(DFT)の各項を効率的に計算するために利用されます。その名前はGerald Goertzel（ジェラルド・ゲルツェル）に由来します。この手法は1958年に初めて紹介され、それ以来、工学、数学、物理学などのさまざまな分野に適用されてきました。Goertzelアルゴリズムの主な用途は、デジタル信号内の特定の周波数成分を識別することであり、少数の周波数成分のみが重要なシナリオでは非常に価値があります。高速フーリエ変換(FFT)と比べて、限られた数の周波数成分を検出する場合に必要な計算回数が少なく、計算効率が高くなっています。

これは、次の式で表されます。

ここで、

- Xは周波数kにおける累積マグニチュード

- cos()は余弦関数

- πは数学定数π（約3.14159）

- kは、関心のある周波数ビンのインデックス（サンプルの総数がNの場合、0からN - 1の範囲）

- Nは入力信号の長さ

- X[k-1]およびX[k-2]は、kにおける周波数について事前に計算されたXの値

- x[n]は入力信号のn番目のサンプル

Goertzelアルゴリズムを使って実数成分と虚数成分を計算するには、入力信号サンプルを繰り返し、以下の計算をおこなう必要があります。

ここで、x[n]は現在の入力サンプルです。

状態変数の以前の値を更新します。

すべてのサンプルを反復した後、状態変数の最終値（S、Sprev、Sprev2）は、目的の周波数ビン（k）におけるDFTの実数成分と虚数成分を表します。

実数成分は次の式で与えられます。





虚数成分は次の式で与えられます。

DFTで検出できる周波数は1/Nから(N/2)/Nの範囲であり、Nは系列内のデータポイントの数（この場合は分析対象の価格バーの数）を表します。価格相場を分析する場合、1/N間隔に限定された周波数帯域しか観察できないという限界があります。これが、J. Ehlersらがこの制約を克服するためにMESA（Maximum Entropy Spectral Analysis、最大エントロピースペクトル解析）技術を提案した理由です。

Goertzelアルゴリズムは、EhlerのMESAの代替として使用することができ、D. Meyersが執筆した研究論文によれば、特定の条件下では、より良い結果（スペクトル分解能の点で）を得ることができます。これらの条件のひとつは、たまたま信号に含まれるノイズの量に関係しています。Meyersによれば、Goertzelアルゴリズムは、特に金融時系列でよくある問題であるノイズの多い信号を扱う場合に、MESA手法を上回る性能を発揮します。興味のある読者は、PDF形式で入手可能なホワイトペーパー（英語）を読むことができます。

CGoertzelクラスは、データセットの度数の範囲をサンプリングできるGoertzelアルゴリズムの簡単な実装です。

class CGoertzel { private : uint m_minPeriod; uint m_maxPeriod; public : CGoertzel( void ) { m_minPeriod=m_maxPeriod= 0 ; } ~CGoertzel( void ) { } uint GetMinPeriodLength( void ) { return m_minPeriod;} uint GetMaxPerodLength( void ) { return m_maxPeriod;} bool SetMinMaxPeriodLength( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod); bool Dft( const double &in_data[],complex & out []); bool Dft( const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]); bool Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[],complex & out []); bool Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]); };

Goertzelは一度に限られた数の周波数しかサンプリングしないので、興味のある周波数帯域を設定しなければなりません。このクラスでは、周波数帯域は周波数の最小周期と最大周期で設定されます。

これらの値を設定するには2つの方法があります。SetMinMaxPeriodLength()を使用して、最小期間と最大期間を指定できます。

bool CGoertzel::SetMinMaxPeriodLength( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod) { if (min_wavePeriod< 2 || min_wavePeriod>=max_wavePeriod) { Print ( "Critical error min_wavePeriod cannot be less than max_wavePeriod or less than 2" ); return false ; } m_minPeriod=min_wavePeriod; m_maxPeriod=max_wavePeriod; return true ; }

また、周波数帯域は、Dftメソッドの2つのオーバーロードのいずれかを呼び出すときに設定できます。

bool CGoertzel::Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[],complex & out []) { if (!SetMinMaxPeriodLength(min_wavePeriod,max_wavePeriod)) return ( false ); return Dft(in_data, out ); } bool CGoertzel::Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]) { if (!SetMinMaxPeriodLength(min_wavePeriod,max_wavePeriod)) return ( false ); return Dft(in_data,out_real,out_imaginary); }

使用するDftメソッドのバージョンによって、dftの実数成分と虚数成分は別々の配列で出力されるか、複素数型の1つの配列で出力されます。

bool CGoertzel::Dft( const double &in_data[], complex &out[]) { uint minsize=( 3 *m_maxPeriod); uint fullsize=in_data.Size(); if (fullsize<minsize) { Print ( "Sample size too small in relation to the largest period cycle parameter" ); return false ; } if (m_minPeriod>=m_maxPeriod || m_minPeriod< 2 ) { Print ( "Critical error: Invalid input parameters :- max_period should be larger than min_period and min_period cannot be less than 2" ); return false ; } if (out.Size()!=m_maxPeriod) ArrayResize (out,m_maxPeriod); double v0,v1,v2,freq,coeff,real,imag; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_maxPeriod; i++) { if (i<m_minPeriod) { out[i].imag=out[i].real= 0.0 ; continue ; } v0=v1=v2= 0.0 ; freq= MathPow (i,- 1 ); coeff= 2.0 * MathCos ( 2.0 * M_PI *freq); for ( uint k=minsize- 1 ; k> 0 ; k--) { v0=coeff*v1-v2+in_data[k]; v2=v1; v1=v0; } real=v1-v2* 0.5 *coeff; imag=v2* MathSin ( 2 * M_PI *freq); out[i].real=real; out[i].imag=imag; } return true ; } bool CGoertzel::Dft( const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]) { uint minsize=( 3 *m_maxPeriod); uint fullsize=in_data.Size(); if (fullsize<minsize) { Print ( "Sample size too small in relation to the largest period cycle parameter" ); return false ; } if (m_minPeriod>=m_maxPeriod || m_minPeriod< 2 ) { Print ( "Critical error: Invalid input parameters :- max_period should be larger than min_period and min_period cannot be less than 2" ); return false ; } if (out_real.Size()!=m_maxPeriod) ArrayResize (out_real,m_maxPeriod); if (out_imaginary.Size()!=m_maxPeriod) ArrayResize (out_imaginary,m_maxPeriod); double v0,v1,v2,freq,coeff,real,imag; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_maxPeriod; i++) { if (i<m_minPeriod) { out_real[i]=out_imaginary[i]= 0.0 ; continue ; } v0=v1=v2= 0.0 ; freq= MathPow (i,- 1 ); coeff= 2.0 * MathCos ( 2.0 * M_PI *freq); for ( uint k=minsize- 1 ; k> 0 ; k--) { v0=coeff*v1-v2+in_data[k]; v2=v1; v1=v0; } real=v1-v2* 0.5 *coeff; imag=v2* MathSin ( 2 * M_PI *freq); out_real[i]=real; out_imaginary[i]=imag; } return true ; }