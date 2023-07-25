Cycle analysis using the Goertzel algorithm



Introduction



The Goertzel algorithm is a digital signal processing technique known for its efficiency in detecting particular frequency components. Its precision, real-time abilities, and computational efficiency make it suitable for financial time series analysis. In this article we will examine and demonstrate practical ways in which the method can be used to analyze dominant cycles for possible strategy development. We will take a look at the implementation of the algorithm in MQL5 and present an example of how to use the code to identify cycles in price quotes.

The Goertzel algorithm



The Goertzel algorithm, which derives its name from Gerald Goertzel, is utilized to calculate individual terms of the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) in an efficient manner. This technique was initially introduced in 1958 and has since been applied in various areas, including engineering, mathematics, and physics.The Goertzel algorithm's primary application is to identify specific frequency components within a digital signal, making it highly valuable in scenarios where only a few frequency components are important. Compared to the Fast Fourier Transform (FFT), it requires fewer computations when detecting a limited number of frequency components, rendering it computationally efficient.

It is represented by the formula:





Where:

- X is the accumulated magnitude at frequency k

- cos() is the cosine function

- π is the mathematical constant pi (approximately 3.14159)

- k is the index of the frequency bin you are interested in (ranging from 0 to N - 1, where N is the total number of samples)

- N is the length of the input signal

- X[k-1] and X[k-2] are the previously calculated values of X for frequency at k

- x[n] is the nth sample of the input signal

To calculate the real and imaginary components using the Goertzel algorithm, we need to iterate through the input signal samples and perform the following calculations:

Initialize the variables: N : Number of samples in the input signal.

k : Index of the frequency bin of interest (0 <= k < N).

omega : frequency corresponding to the desired frequency bin (2 * pi * k / N).

coeff : Coefficient used in the calculation (2 * cos(omega)).

s_prev : Previous value of the "state" variable.

s_prev2 : Value before the previous value of the "state" variable.

s : Current value of the "state" variable.

Iterate through each sample in the input signal: Update the current value of the "state" variable ( s ) using the formula:



where x[n] is the current input sample.

Update the previous values of the "state" variable:









After iterating through all the samples, the final values of the "state" variables (S, Sprev, Sprev2) represent the real and imaginary components of the DFT at the desired frequency bin (k).

The real component is given by:





The imaginary component is given by:

Frequencies that can be detected by the DFT range from 1/N to (N/2)/N, where N represents the number of data points in the series or in our case the number of price bars under analysis. When analyzing price quotes it can be limiting to only be able to observe frequency bands confined to the 1/N spacing. This is the reason why the likes of J.Ehlers proposed the Maximum Entropy Spectral Analysis (MESA) technique to overcome this constraint.

The goertzel algorithm can be used as an alternative to Ehler's MESA, which according to a research paper written by D. Meyers, is able to achieve better results (in terms of spectral resolution), in certain conditions. One of these conditions just happens to relate to the amount of noise contained in the signal. According to Meyers the goertzel algorithm is able to outperform the MESA technique particularly when dealing with noisy signals, which is a common problem with financial time series. Interested readers can read the whitepaper available in pdf format.

The CGoertzel class