使用格兹尔算法的循环分析

格兹尔算法（Goertzel algorithm）是一种数字信号处理技术，以其在检测特定频率分量方面的效率而闻名。其精度、实时性和计算效率使其适用于金融时间序列分析。在这篇文章中，我们将研究并演示该方法可用于分析主导周期，从而可能以此开发策略。我们将研究MQL5中算法的实现，并提供一个如何使用代码来识别价格报价中的周期的示例。

Goertzel算法的名字来源于Gerald Goertzel，它被用来以有效的方式计算离散傅立叶变换（Discrete Fourier Transform，DFT）的各个项。这项技术最初于1958年引入，后来被应用于各个领域，包括工程、数学和物理。Goertzel算法的主要应用是识别数字信号中的特定频率分量，这使得它在只有少数频率分量很重要的情况下非常有价值。与快速傅立叶变换（Fast Fourier Transform，FFT）相比，当检测有限数量的频率分量时，它需要更少的计算，使其在计算上高效。

它由以下公式表示：

其中：- X是频率k时的累积幅度

- cos（）是余弦函数

- π是数学常数pi（约3.14159）

- k是您感兴趣的频率仓的索引（范围从0到N-1，其中N是样本总数）

- N 是输入信号的长度- X[k-1]和X[k-2]是在k时频率的X的先前计算值

- x[n]是输入信号的第n个样本

要使用Goertzel算法计算实部和虚部，我们需要迭代输入信号样本，并执行以下计算：

其中x[n]是当前输入样本。

更新“state”变量以前的值：

在迭代所有样本之后，“state”变量（S，Sprev，Sprev2）的最终值表示在所需频率bin（k）处DFT的实部和虚部。

实部由以下公式给出：





虚部由下式给出：

DFT可以检测到的频率范围从1/N到（N/2）/N，其中N表示序列中数据点的数量，或者在我们的情况下表示正在分析的价格柱的数量。在分析报价时，它可能被限制为只能观察到限制在1/N间距内的频带。这就是J.Ehlers等人提出最大熵谱分析（MESA）技术来克服这一限制的原因。

Goertzel算法可以作为Ehler的MESA的替代方案，根据D.Meyers撰写的一篇研究论文，该算法能够在某些条件下获得更好的结果（就光谱分辨率而言）。这些条件中的一个恰好与信号中包含的噪声量有关。根据Meyers的说法，goertzel算法能够优于MESA技术，尤其是在处理噪声信号时，这是金融时间序列的一个常见问题。感兴趣的读者可以阅读pdf格式的白皮书。

CGoertzel类是goertzel算法的一个简单实现，该算法能够在数据集上对一系列频率进行采样。

class CGoertzel { private : uint m_minPeriod; uint m_maxPeriod; public : CGoertzel( void ) { m_minPeriod=m_maxPeriod= 0 ; } ~CGoertzel( void ) { } uint GetMinPeriodLength( void ) { return m_minPeriod;} uint GetMaxPerodLength( void ) { return m_maxPeriod;} bool SetMinMaxPeriodLength( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod); bool Dft( const double &in_data[],complex & out []); bool Dft( const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]); bool Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[],complex & out []); bool Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]); };

由于goertzel一次只采样有限的频率，我们必须设置我们感兴趣的频带。在该类中，频带是根据频率的最小和最大周期来设置的。

有两种方法可以设置这些值：使用SetMinMaxPeriodLength（），可以指定最小周期和最大周期。

bool CGoertzel::SetMinMaxPeriodLength( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod) { if (min_wavePeriod< 2 || min_wavePeriod>=max_wavePeriod) { Print ( "Critical error min_wavePeriod cannot be less than max_wavePeriod or less than 2" ); return false ; } m_minPeriod=min_wavePeriod; m_maxPeriod=max_wavePeriod; return true ; }

此外，当调用Dft方法的两个重载方法之一时，可以设置频带。

bool CGoertzel::Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[],complex & out []) { if (!SetMinMaxPeriodLength(min_wavePeriod,max_wavePeriod)) return ( false ); return Dft(in_data, out ); } bool CGoertzel::Dft( const uint min_wavePeriod, const uint max_wavePeriod, const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]) { if (!SetMinMaxPeriodLength(min_wavePeriod,max_wavePeriod)) return ( false ); return Dft(in_data,out_real,out_imaginary); }

根据所使用的Dft方法的版本，Dft的实部和虚部以单独的阵列或典型复数的单个阵列输出。

bool CGoertzel::Dft( const double &in_data[], complex &out[]) { uint minsize=( 3 *m_maxPeriod); uint fullsize=in_data.Size(); if (fullsize<minsize) { Print ( "Sample size too small in relation to the largest period cycle parameter" ); return false ; } if (m_minPeriod>=m_maxPeriod || m_minPeriod< 2 ) { Print ( "Critical error: Invalid input parameters :- max_period should be larger than min_period and min_period cannot be less than 2" ); return false ; } if (out.Size()!=m_maxPeriod) ArrayResize (out,m_maxPeriod); double v0,v1,v2,freq,coeff,real,imag; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_maxPeriod; i++) { if (i<m_minPeriod) { out[i].imag=out[i].real= 0.0 ; continue ; } v0=v1=v2= 0.0 ; freq= MathPow (i,- 1 ); coeff= 2.0 * MathCos ( 2.0 * M_PI *freq); for ( uint k=minsize- 1 ; k> 0 ; k--) { v0=coeff*v1-v2+in_data[k]; v2=v1; v1=v0; } real=v1-v2* 0.5 *coeff; imag=v2* MathSin ( 2 * M_PI *freq); out[i].real=real; out[i].imag=imag; } return true ; } bool CGoertzel::Dft( const double &in_data[], double &out_real[], double &out_imaginary[]) { uint minsize=( 3 *m_maxPeriod); uint fullsize=in_data.Size(); if (fullsize<minsize) { Print ( "Sample size too small in relation to the largest period cycle parameter" ); return false ; } if (m_minPeriod>=m_maxPeriod || m_minPeriod< 2 ) { Print ( "Critical error: Invalid input parameters :- max_period should be larger than min_period and min_period cannot be less than 2" ); return false ; } if (out_real.Size()!=m_maxPeriod) ArrayResize (out_real,m_maxPeriod); if (out_imaginary.Size()!=m_maxPeriod) ArrayResize (out_imaginary,m_maxPeriod); double v0,v1,v2,freq,coeff,real,imag; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_maxPeriod; i++) { if (i<m_minPeriod) { out_real[i]=out_imaginary[i]= 0.0 ; continue ; } v0=v1=v2= 0.0 ; freq= MathPow (i,- 1 ); coeff= 2.0 * MathCos ( 2.0 * M_PI *freq); for ( uint k=minsize- 1 ; k> 0 ; k--) { v0=coeff*v1-v2+in_data[k]; v2=v1; v1=v0; } real=v1-v2* 0.5 *coeff; imag=v2* MathSin ( 2 * M_PI *freq); out_real[i]=real; out_imaginary[i]=imag; } return true ; }