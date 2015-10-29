高度適応インディケータ理論および MQL5への実装

本稿はJohn F. Ehlers氏の優れた著書2冊を基にしています。それは"Rocket Science for Traders" および "Сybernetic Analysis for Stock and Futures"です。デジタルシグナル処理手法を用い、マーケットサイクル認識に複素数を適用した通常とは異なるマーケット分析方法を読み、このテーマに深く傾倒し、続いてJ.F.Ehlers氏によって紹介されている3つの適応型インディケータをMQL5に実装しようと思い至りました。



本稿では、適応型インディケータの背後にある理論、またそれの MQL5 への実装について述べます。適応型インディケータは非適応型のものと比較されます。

複素数理論の考え は工学知識のない読者のみなさんにとっては難解なものでしょう。よって、本稿を読む前に複素数の処理に関し、ウィキペディアで 掘り下げて考え、指導書 を一読することをお薦めします。

フェーザ

フェーザまたは 位相ベクトルは、サイクルの偏角および位相を示すベクトルです。オイラー式 によると、正弦波は2つの複素数の合計として表わされます。以下で正弦波サイクルを描写し回転しているフェーザを見てみます。

サイバーサイクルインディケータの適用

本稿の基本はインディケータを適応可能にする方法を紹介することで、それは静的設定ではなく動的サイクル期間のインプットによって計算する方法です。そのためには CyclePeriod インディケータに連結し現在期間を読み、のちにこの読み出しをOnCalculate() 関数で利用する必要があります。



まず、インディケータのハンドルを取得する必要があります。

hCyclePeriod= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "CyclePeriod" ,InpAlpha); if (hCyclePeriod== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "CyclePeriod indicator not available!" ); return (- 1 ); }

それからそれを OnCalculate() 関数内で読みます。

int copied= CopyBuffer (hCyclePeriod, 0 ,i, 1 ,CyclePeriod); if (copied<= 0 ) { Print ( "FAILURE: Could not get values from CyclePeriod indicator." ); return - 1 ; } alpha1 = 2.0 /(CyclePeriod[ 0 ]+ 1.0 );

指数移動平均 は式によって単純移動平均の長さに連携します。適応型サイバーサイクルインディケータで Mr. Ehlers 氏は 「優勢サイクル」期間をアルファ1係数の計算における長さとして扱いました。



以下はソースコード全貌です。

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, Investeo.pl" #property link "http://Investeo.pl" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property description "Adaptive CyberCycle indicator - described by John F. Ehlers" #property description "in \"Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures\"" #property description "This indicator is available for free download." #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_label1 "Cycle" #property indicator_label2 "Trigger Line" #define Price(i) ((high[i]+low[i])/ 2.0 ) double Smooth[]; double Cycle[]; double Trigger[]; int hCyclePeriod; input double InpAlpha= 0.07 ; int OnInit () { ArraySetAsSeries (Cycle, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Trigger, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Smooth, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Cycle, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Trigger, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); hCyclePeriod= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "CyclePeriod" ,InpAlpha); if (hCyclePeriod== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "CyclePeriod indicator not available!" ); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { long tickCnt[ 1 ]; int i; int ticks= CopyTickVolume ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 , 1 , tickCnt); if (ticks!= 1 ) return (rates_total); double CyclePeriod[ 1 ],alpha1; Comment (tickCnt[ 0 ]); if (prev_calculated== 0 || tickCnt[ 0 ]== 1 ) { int nLimit=rates_total-prev_calculated- 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArrayResize (Smooth, Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )); ArrayResize (Cycle, Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )); if (nLimit>rates_total- 4 ) nLimit=rates_total- 4 ; for (i=nLimit;i>= 0 && ! IsStopped ();i--) { Smooth[i]=(Price(i)+ 2 *Price(i+ 1 )+ 2 *Price(i+ 2 )+Price(i+ 3 ))/ 6.0 ; int copied= CopyBuffer (hCyclePeriod, 0 ,i, 1 ,CyclePeriod); if (copied<= 0 ) { Print ( "FAILURE: Could not get values from CyclePeriod indicator." ); return - 1 ; } alpha1 = 2.0 /(CyclePeriod[ 0 ]+ 1.0 ); if (i>= 0 ) { Cycle[i]=( 1.0 - 0.5 *alpha1) *( 1.0 - 0.5 *alpha1) *(Smooth[i]- 2.0 *Smooth[i+ 1 ]+Smooth[i+ 2 ]) + 2.0 *( 1.0 -alpha1)*Cycle[i+ 1 ]-( 1.0 -alpha1)*( 1.0 -alpha1)*Cycle[i+ 2 ]; } else { Cycle[i]=(Price(i)- 2.0 *Price(i+ 1 )+Price(i+ 2 ))/ 4.0 ; } Trigger[i]=Cycle[i+ 1 ]; } } return (rates_total); }

インディケータについては添付のスクリーンショットを確認ください。

われわれの最初の適応型インディケータは準備完了です。本によると、それは非適応型バージョンよりも反応が速いということです。



売りおよび買いのシグナルは非適応型よりもバー1本分速く起こる必要があります。



もう2つのインディケータに話を進めます。それで適応型インディケータについてのスキームを理解するには十分なはずです。





重心インディケータ

物質に関して重心を語るときはその平衡点を意味します。この概念をトレーディングに導入する発想は多様なフィルターのラグがフィルター係数に関連することを観察することから来ました。



SMAに対して - 単純移動平均、すべての係数は等しく重心は中央にあります。



WMAに対して - 加重移動平均、古い価格よりも直近の価格が重要です。具体的には、 WMA の係数はは三角形の輪郭を記述します。三角形の重心は三角形の底辺の長さの3分の1です。与えられた観測用ウィンドウ上の重心を計算するため導かれる、より一般的な式は以下です。

平衡点の位置は、この位置における価格（式の+1 が導入されました。なぜなら数えるのは1～Nではなく、0～Nだからです）にウィンドウ数を乗じた範囲内にあるポジションの積の総和をウィンドウ内の価格合計で割ったものです。



CG の主な特性は価格の揺れに応じて減少し増加し、基本的にそれはゼロラグのオシレータです。

以下がソースコードです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, Investeo.pl" #property link "http://Investeo.pl" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property description "CG indicator - described by John F. Ehlers" #property description "in \"Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures\"" #property description "This indicator is available for free download." #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_label1 "Cycle" #property indicator_label2 "Trigger Line" #define Price(i) ((high[i]+low[i])/ 2.0 ) double Smooth[]; double Cycle[]; double Trigger[]; input double InpAlpha= 0.07 ; input int InpCGLength= 10 ; int OnInit () { ArraySetAsSeries (Cycle, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Trigger, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Smooth, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Cycle, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Trigger, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { long tickCnt[ 1 ]; int i; double Num, Denom; int ticks= CopyTickVolume ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 , 1 , tickCnt); if (ticks!= 1 ) return (rates_total); Comment (tickCnt[ 0 ]); if (prev_calculated== 0 || tickCnt[ 0 ]== 1 ) { int nLimit=rates_total-prev_calculated- 1 ; ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArrayResize (Smooth, Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )); ArrayResize (Cycle, Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )); if (nLimit>rates_total-InpCGLength) nLimit=rates_total-InpCGLength; for (i=nLimit;i>= 0 && ! IsStopped ();i--) { Num = 0.0 ; Denom = 0.0 ; for ( int count= 0 ; count<InpCGLength; count++) { Num += ( 1.0 +count)*Price(i+count); Denom += Price(i+count); } if (Denom != 0.0 ) Cycle[i] = -Num/Denom+(InpCGLength+ 1.0 )/ 2.0 ; else Cycle[i] = 0.0 ; Trigger[i]=Cycle[i+ 1 ]; } } return (rates_total); }

スクリーンショットは以下です。小さいラグに注意します。



