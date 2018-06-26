パネルを改善してみましょう(CAppDialog / CWndClientからの継承、背景の色の変更、透明性の追加)

目次

概論

CAppDialogクラスに基づくパネルには、パネルを構成するコントロール要素のプロパティ（「背景色」や「フレーム色」など）に直接アクセスするための十分なメソッドがありません。したがって、すべてのパネルは均一にグレーで作成されます。

コントロールの色を変更する方法がないので、デザインへのアイディアを活かすことができません。もちろん、メソッドを継承して追加することで、この問題を解決できます。しかし、このためには、生成されたコードをかなり修正する必要があります。パネルコントロール要素の「背景色」および「フレーム色」のプロパティにアクセスする、より簡単で速い方法はあるでしょうか？

移動時の透明パネル

始めにCAppDialogクラスに基づくパネル（これはコード "Live panel.mq5"の動作例）に対して何ができるかをお見せしましょう。





このアニメーションでは、パネルを移動すると、外側の境界線だけがパネルから残っていることを表しています。移動するとき、外側のフレームは、色を任意の順序でさらに変化させます。移動が完了すると、フォームは再び正常になり、作業領域が表示されます。

仕組み

すべての作業はCDialogクラスで行われます。これは[data folder] \\ MQL5 \\ Include \\ Controls \\Dialog.mqhファイルにあります。

パネルがどのようなオブジェクトで構成されているか（これらのオブジェクトはprivateセクションのCDialogクラスで宣言されています）、またそれらがグラフィック要素にどのように視覚的に具体化されているかを思い出してみてください。

class CDialog : public CWndContainer { private : CPanel m_white_border; CPanel m_background; CEdit m_caption; CBmpButton m_button_close; CWndClient m_client_area; protected :

移動時のパネルを透明にする際、4つのポイントを考慮する必要があります。

1. 私たちは "Border"と"Back"（クラスCPanelのm_white_borderオブジェクトとm_backgroundオブジェクトによって作成される）と "Client"要素（クラスCWndClientのm_client_areaオブジェクトによって作成される）のグラフィック要素に着目します。どのように作成され、どの色が指定されているかは、関数CDialog :: CreateWhiteBorder、CDialog :: CreateBackground、およびCDialog :: CreateClientAreaでそれぞれ確認できます。

2. 作成時のパネルには、一意の名前、つまりすべてのグラフィックオブジェクトの名前の前に置かれるデジタルプレフィックス（プレフィックスの下の数字は03082です）が表示されます。





3. CDialogクラスには、3つのドラッグ・アンド・ドロップ・ハンドラーがあります。

ドラッグアンドドロップ処理

OnDialogDragStart コントロール要素の "DialogDragStart"イベントの仮想イベントハンドラ OnDialogDragProcess コントロール要素の "DialogDragProcess"イベントの仮想イベントハンドラ OnDialogDragEnd コントロール要素の "DialogDragEnd"イベントの仮想イベントハンドラ

4. 『任意の複雑さのレベルのグラフィカルなパネルを作成する方法』の記事の抜粋で、「パネルオブジェクトをバイパスします（ここではExtDialog -パネルクラスのオブジェクト）。

int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd * obj =ExtDialog.Control(i);

なぜ、サイクルを回る時、オブジェクトobjへのポインタがCWnd型で宣言されているのでしょうか？

それはCWndは他のすべての子クラスの起源となる基本クラスであるからです。

これで実装に着手できます

色を扱うには2つのマクロが必要です。パネルを移動させるにはCDialogクラスから3つの関数を再定義する必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.000" #property description 「移動時にパネルの透明性が変わる」 #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #define XRGB (r,g,b) ( 0xFF000000 |( uchar (r)<< 16 )|( uchar (g)<< 8 )| uchar (b)) #define GETRGB (clr) ((clr)& 0xFFFFFF ) class CLivePanel : public CAppDialog { public : CLivePanel( void ); ~CLivePanel( void ); virtual bool Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2); virtual bool OnDialogDragStart( void ); virtual bool OnDialogDragProcess( void ); virtual bool OnDialogDragEnd( void ); };

パネルの作業（イベントの作成、削除、転送）の標準的な部分はスキップしますが、移動のハンドラについて詳しく説明したいと思います。

"OnDialogDragStart"ハンドラ：パネル移動の開始

接頭辞を取得し、次にサイクルでパネル内のすべてのオブジェクトをバイパスし、「Border」、「Back」または「Client」という名前の接頭辞を探します。

bool CLivePanel::OnDialogDragStart( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Border" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Back" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Client" ) { CWndClient *wndclient=(CWndClient*) obj; wndclient.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); wndclient.ColorBorder( clrNONE ); ChartRedraw (); } } return (CDialog::OnDialogDragStart()); }

オブジェクトが見つかると、clrNONEカラーを使用し、背景色を削除します（メソッド "ColorBackground"）とフレーム（メソッド"ColorBorder"）。このようにして、フォームの透明性が実現されます。

"OnDialogDragProcess"ハンドラ：パネルの移動の続行

"Back"オブジェクトのみを探索し、色を動的に変更します（2つのXRGBマクロとGETRGBマクロを使用）。

bool CLivePanel::OnDialogDragProcess( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Back" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; color clr=( color ) GETRGB ( XRGB ( rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 )); panel.ColorBorder(clr); ChartRedraw (); } } return (CDialog::OnDialogDragProcess()); }

"OnDialogDragEnd"ハンドラ：パネル移動の終了

私たちは背景と境界線の色を "Border"、 "Back"または "Client"というオブジェクトに戻します。

bool CLivePanel::OnDialogDragEnd( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Border" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG); panel.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Back" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG); color border=(m_panel_flag) ? CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG : CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_DARK; panel.ColorBorder(border); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Client" ) { CWndClient *wndclient=(CWndClient*) obj; wndclient.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG); wndclient.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BORDER); ChartRedraw (); } } return (CDialog::OnDialogDragEnd()); }

パネルにボタンを追加し、パネルを移動するときにボタンを透明にする



この例は、"Live panel and Button.mq5"コードに含まれています。

ボタンを操作するには、初めにEAのボタンクラスに接続し、その位置とサイズを担当するマクロを追加します。

#property description "移動時にパネルの透明性が変わる" #property description "しかし、この際追加されたボタンはそのまま残る" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Button.mqh> #define XRGB(r,g,b) ( 0xFF000000 |( uchar (r)<< 16 )|( uchar (g)<< 8 )| uchar (b)) #define GETRGB(clr) ((clr)& 0xFFFFFF ) #define INDENT_LEFT ( 11 ) #define INDENT_TOP ( 11 ) #define CONTROLS_GAP_X ( 5 ) #define BUTTON_WIDTH ( 100 ) #define BUTTON_HEIGHT ( 20 ) class CLivePanelAndButton : public CAppDialog

また、ボタンを操作するには、CButtonクラスのオブジェクトを宣言する必要があります。

class CLivePanelAndButton : public CAppDialog { private : CButton m_button1; public : CLivePanelAndButton( void );

ボタンを作成する手順です。

virtual bool OnDialogDragEnd( void ); protected : bool CreateButton1( void ); };

"CreateButton1"コードは、ボタンの作成後に作成するパネルにボタンを追加することを忘れないでください。

bool CLivePanelAndButton::CreateButton1( void ) { int x1=INDENT_LEFT; int y1=INDENT_TOP; int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH; int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT; if (!m_button1.Create( 0 , "Button1" , 0 ,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_button1.Text( "Button1" )) return ( false ); if (!Add(m_button1)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

上記の例のパネルにボタンを追加すると、結果は次のようになります。





ご覧のように、パネルを移動すると透明になりますが、追加されたコントロール（ボタン）は不透明のままです。ここでは、移動時にパネルが透明な背景であればいい場合や、ボタンも一緒に透明になった方がいい場合など、好みによったコードの作成方法があります。2つ目の選択肢を取り上げて、パネルを動かすときにボタンも透明にしましょう。

パネル移動時にボタンを透明にする

これは"Live panel and transparent Button.mq5"コードを使用して行います。

単純なまたは組み合わせた制御要素がパネルに追加されると、作成するオブジェクトがm_client_areaオブジェクトに追加されます（m_client_areaオブジェクトはCDialogクラスで宣言されていることを思い出してください）。したがって、パネル移動が検出された場合、〜m_client_areaに追加されるすべてのオブジェクトのサイクルを整理する必要があります。これは、最初のハンドラ"OnDialogDragStart"（パネルの移動を開始）を使用すると便利です。

bool CLivePaneTransparentButton::OnDialogDragStart( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Border" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Back" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Client" ) { CWndClient *wndclient=(CWndClient*) obj; wndclient.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); wndclient.ColorBorder( clrNONE ); int client_total=wndclient.ControlsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<client_total;j++) { CWnd*client_obj=wndclient.Control(j); string client_name=client_obj.Name(); if (client_name== "Button1" ) { CButton *button=(CButton*) client_obj; button.ColorBackground( clrNONE ); ChartRedraw (); } } ChartRedraw (); } } return (CDialog::OnDialogDragStart()); }

初回の移動検出時に、パネルとボタンが透明になります。

私たちの2番目のハンドラは "OnDialogDragProcess"（パネルの移動を続行）は変更しません。しかし、第3のハンドラ"OnDialogDragEnd"（パネルの移動終了）はボタンの色を返す必要がある為、変更をします。

bool CLivePaneTransparentButton::OnDialogDragEnd( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Border" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG); panel.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_LIGHT); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Back" ) { CPanel *panel=(CPanel*) obj; panel.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG); color border=(m_panel_flag) ? CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BG : CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_BORDER_DARK; panel.ColorBorder(border); ChartRedraw (); } if (name==prefix+ "Client" ) { CWndClient *wndclient=(CWndClient*) obj; wndclient.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BG); wndclient.ColorBorder(CONTROLS_DIALOG_COLOR_CLIENT_BORDER); int client_total=wndclient.ControlsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<client_total;j++) { CWnd*client_obj=wndclient.Control(j); string client_name=client_obj.Name(); if (client_name== "Button1" ) { CButton *button=(CButton*) client_obj; button.ColorBackground(CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BG); ChartRedraw (); } } ChartRedraw (); } } return (CDialog::OnDialogDragEnd()); }

これで"Live panel and transparent Button.mq5"コードで、パネル移動時のパネルとボタンの色の変化を完全に実装しました。









パネルに2つのボタンを追加する：パネルの背景とタイトルの色を制御する



この例は、"Live panel and button Clicks.mq5"コードに含まれており、これは前のコード"Live panel and transparent Button.mq5"を基に作成されています。ここではパネル移動イベントではなく、ボタンのクリックイベントを「キャッチ」します。またパネルには2つのボタンがあり、1つはパネルの背景色を変更する役割を果たし、2つ目はパネルのヘッ​​ダーの色を変更するボタンです。

パネルに追加されたコントロールに関連付けられたイベントをキャッチするには、 イベントハンドラを宣言しハンドラを書く必要があります。

class CLivePaneButtonClicks : public CAppDialog { private : CButton m_button1; CButton m_button2; public : CLivePaneButtonClicks( void ); ~CLivePaneButtonClicks( void ); virtual bool Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2); virtual bool OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); protected : bool CreateButton1( void ); bool CreateButton2( void ); void OnClickButton1( void ); void OnClickButton2( void ); }; EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CLivePaneButtonClicks) ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1) ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2) EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

ハンドラはEvents"や"Macro of event handling mapブロック（"Defines.mqh"ファイル）から書かれている"OnEvent"メソッドのようなものではありません。（詳細については、任意の複雑さのレベルのグラフィカルなパネルを作成する方法の記事をご参照ください)。

ハンドラは次のようになります。

CLivePaneButtonClicksクラスのOnEventハンドラ。

コントロール要素に"m_button 1 "のクリックがある場合、"OnClickButto n1 "ハンドラを呼び出します。

"のクリックがある場合、"OnClickButto "ハンドラを呼び出します。

コントロール要素に"m_button 2 "のクリックがある場合、"OnClickButton 2 "ハンドラを呼び出します。

"のクリックがある場合、"OnClickButton "ハンドラを呼び出します。 親クラスCAppDialogのOnEventイベントを返します。

ハンドラ "OnClickButton1"と "OnClickButton2"

両方のハンドラで整理されたパネルを構成するすべてのオブジェクトのループをバイパスします（これらは仕組みの項目で紹介しています）。この場合、"ExtDialog"オブジェクトパネルのすべてのオブジェクトで行います。結果として、CWndContainer :: ControlsTotal（）メソッドが呼び出されます。

void CLivePaneButtonClicks::OnClickButton1( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Client" ) { CWndClient *wndclient=(CWndClient*) obj; color clr=( color )GETRGB(XRGB( rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 )); wndclient.ColorBackground(clr); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } } void CLivePaneButtonClicks::OnClickButton2( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ExtDialog.ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=ExtDialog.Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Caption" ) { CEdit *edit=(CEdit*) obj; color clr=( color )GETRGB(XRGB( rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 )); edit.ColorBackground(clr); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } }

"OnClickButton1"ハンドラでは、prefix +"Client"（これはCWndClientクラスのオブジェクトになります）と、 "OnClickButton2"ハンドラでは、prefix + "Caption"というヘッダーオブジェクト（これはCEditクラスのオブジェクトになります）を持つクライアント領域オブジェクトを探します。いずれの場合も、見つかったオブジェクトの背景色をランダムに選択します。結果は次のようになります。









CAppDialogからの継承



実装スキームは、使用されている標準ライブラリ（\\ MQL5 \\ Experts \\ Examples \\ Controls \\と\\ MQL5 \\ Indicators \\ Examples \\ Panels \\ SimplePanel \\）と異なります。つまり"MyAppDialog.mqh"プラグインファイルでCAppDialogから継承された"CMyAppDialog"クラスが作成されます。このクラスは、フォームとタイトルの色を管理するための3つのメソッドしか実装していません。追加されたコントロール要素、OnEventハンドラ、およびボタン（追加されたコントロール）のクリックハンドラを作成する方法はありません。

CButtonクラスのオブジェクト（追加されたコントロール要素、2つのボタン）は、"MyAppWindow.mq5"実行ファイルで作成されます。また、"MyAppWindow.mq5ファイルで、OnChartEventハンドラでは、ボタンのクリックイベントが捕捉され、色の変更メソッドが呼び出されます。

MyAppDialog.mqh

私達のクラスでは、次の3つのメソッドを追加します。

CMyAppDialog::ColorBackground — 背景の色を設定する。

— 背景の色を設定する。 void CMyAppDialog::ColorCaption — ヘッダーの色を変更する。

— ヘッダーの色を変更する。 color CMyAppDialog :: ColorCaption - ヘッダーの色を取得する。

オブジェクトのプロパティにアクセスするためのアルゴリズムは、前のコードと似ています。サイクルでは、パネルを構成するすべてのオブジェクトを回り、オブジェクト名を関連付けます。背景の色を取得するというもう一つのメソッドが足りませんが、これは簡単な手段で行うことはできません。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "CAppDialogから継承するCMyAppDialogクラス" #property description "背景の色とヘッダーを設定するメソッドを追加" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> class CMyAppDialog : public CAppDialog { public : void ColorBackground( const color clr); color ColorCaption( void ); void ColorCaption( const color clr); public : CMyAppDialog( void ){}; ~CMyAppDialog( void ){}; }; void CMyAppDialog::ColorBackground( const color clr) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Client" ) { CWndClient *wndclient=(CWndClient*) obj; wndclient.ColorBackground(clr); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } } void CMyAppDialog::ColorCaption( const color clr) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Caption" ) { CEdit *edit=(CEdit*) obj; edit.ColorBackground(clr); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } } color CMyAppDialog::ColorCaption( void ) { string prefix=Name(); int total=ControlsTotal(); color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if (name==prefix+ "Caption" ) { CEdit *edit=(CEdit*) obj; clr=edit.ColorBackground(clr); return clr; } } return clr; }





MyAppWindow.mq5

"MyAppWindow.mq5" - 実行ファイル。このファイルでは、XRGBマクロとGETRGBマクロが色を生成するように宣言されています。OnInitでは、パネルが作成され、ボタンが追加され、パネル自体が起動します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "CMyAppDialogクラスに基づくMyAppWindowアプリケーション" #property description "背景の色とヘッダーを設定するボタンを追加する" #include "MyAppDialog.mqh" #include <Controls\Button.mqh> #define XRGB(r,g,b) ( 0xFF000000 |( uchar (r)<< 16 )|( uchar (g)<< 8 )| uchar (b)) #define GETRGB(clr) ((clr)& 0xFFFFFF ) #define INDENT_LEFT ( 11 ) #define INDENT_TOP ( 11 ) #define CONTROLS_GAP_X ( 5 ) #define BUTTON_WIDTH ( 100 ) #define BUTTON_HEIGHT ( 20 ) CMyAppDialog AppWindow; CButton m_button1; CButton m_button2; int OnInit () { if (!AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CMyAppDialog: change Back and Caption colors" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 380 , 344 )) return ( INIT_FAILED ); if (!CreateBackButton()) return ( false ); if (!CreateCaptionButton()) return ( false ); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Comment ( "" ); AppWindow.Destroy(reason); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (( StringFind (sparam, "Back" )!=- 1 ) && id==( CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK )) { Print ( __FUNCSIG__ , " sparam=" ,sparam); AppWindow.ColorBackground(GetRandomColor()); } if (( StringFind (sparam, "Caption" )!=- 1 ) && id==( CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK )) { Print ( __FUNCSIG__ , " sparam=" ,sparam); AppWindow.ColorCaption(GetRandomColor()); } AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } bool CreateBackButton( void ) { int x1=INDENT_LEFT; int y1=INDENT_TOP; int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH; int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT; if (!m_button1.Create( 0 , "Back" , 0 ,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_button1.Text( "Back" )) return ( false ); if (!AppWindow.Add(m_button1)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CreateCaptionButton( void ) { int x1=INDENT_LEFT+ 2 *(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X); int y1=INDENT_TOP; int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH; int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT; if (!m_button2.Create( 0 , "Caption" , 0 ,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!m_button2.Text( "Caption" )) return ( false ); if (!AppWindow.Add(m_button2)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color GetRandomColor() { color clr=( color )GETRGB(XRGB( rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 , rand ()% 255 )); return clr; }

メインファイルには、OnChartEventイベントハンドラもあります。これは確かにすべてのイベントをパネルに送りますが、しかしいずれかのボタンでクリックイベントが検出された場合（CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK）パネルクラスメソッドを呼び出します（AppWindow.ColorBackgroundまたはAppWindow.ColorCaption）。

パネルクラスが含まれているmq5とmqhの2つのファイルから成る結びが動作します。





CWndClientからの継承

この例では、CWndClientからの継承を分析し、"CWndClient"クラスのオブジェクトを作成します。このオブジェクトには、次のような機能が含まれます。 "CMyWndClient"オブジェクトの作成 - パネルのクライアント領域。

クライアント領域に2つのボタンを追加するオブジェクトを作成します。

追加されたボタンのクリックハンドラ（クライアント領域の背景色とパネルタイトルの色を変更します）。

さらに、クライアント領域に 水平スクロール が置かれる（CWndClientクラスは複合コントロールの "クライアント領域"であり、 スクロールバー領域を作成するための基本クラスであることを覚えていると思います ）。

が置かれる（CWndClientクラスは複合コントロールの "クライアント領域"であり、 ）。 したがって、水平スクロール（クライアント領域に追加されたボタンを移動する）のクリックハンドラもあります。 MyWndClient.mq5とMyWndClient.mqhファイルを詳しく見てみましょう。 MyWndClient.mq5 標準ライブラリ（\\ MQL5 \\ Experts \\ Examples \\ Controls \\と\\ MQL5 \\ Indicators \\ Examples \\ Panels \\ SimplePanel \\）の例との違いは、添付ファイル内にCWndClient 10クラスから継承したクラスがあることです。パネル作成の全サイクルは次のようになります。

パネルが作成されます （CAppDialogクラスの AppWindow オブジェクトはCreateメソッドを呼び出します）。 クライアント領域が作成されます （CMyWndClientクラスの ClientArea オブジェクトはプラグインファイルMyWndClient.mqhからCreateメソッドを呼び出します）。 作成されたクライアント領域がパネルに追加されます（実際には、パネルのクライアント領域の上にあります）。 CAppDialog AppWindow; CMyWndClient ClientArea; int OnInit () { bool result_create= false ; if (!InpTwoButtonsVisible) { result_create=AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CAppDialog with CMyWndClient" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 360 , 344 ); } else { result_create=AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CAppDialog with CMyWndClient" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 420 , 344 ); } if (!result_create) return ( INIT_FAILED ); PrintFormat ( "Application Rect: Height=%d Width=%d" ,AppWindow.Rect().Height(),AppWindow.Rect().Width()); CRect inner_rect=ClientArea.GetClientRect( GetPointer (AppWindow)); PrintFormat ( "Client Area: Height=%d Width=%d" ,inner_rect.Height(),inner_rect.Width()); ClientArea.Create( 0 , "MyWndClient" , 0 , 0 , 0 ,inner_rect.Width(),inner_rect.Height()); AppWindow.Add(ClientArea); ClientArea.SetOwner( GetPointer (AppWindow)); ClientArea.HideInvisble(HideInvisble); AppWindow.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } 実行可能ファイルには2つの入力パラメータがあります。 パネルの幅 ー 通常の幅または幅広のパネルを作成する。

ー 通常の幅または幅広のパネルを作成する。 不可視を隠す ー 非表示のコントロール要素を表示または非表示にします。 パネルを作成する場合、入力パラメータはパネルの幅"の1つのみ考慮されます。これは、通常の幅のパネルを作成する方法です。 int OnInit () { bool result_create= false ; if (!InpTwoButtonsVisible) { result_create=AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CAppDialog with CMyWndClient" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 360 , 344 ); } else { result_create=AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CAppDialog with CMyWndClient" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 420 , 344 ); } if (!result_create) return ( INIT_FAILED );

そして、幅広のパネルです

。 int OnInit () { bool result_create= false ; if (!InpTwoButtonsVisible) { result_create=AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CAppDialog with CMyWndClient" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 360 , 344 ); } else { result_create=AppWindow.Create( 0 , "CAppDialog with CMyWndClient" , 0 , 40 , 40 , 420 , 344 ); } if (!result_create) return ( INIT_FAILED );

パネル作成コードは、指定した幅のみ異なります（360と420）、2つのボタンを作成する場合、この幅は考慮されません。次の2枚の画像を比較してみてください。次にこれらを入れ替えてみてください。



"Caption"ボタンは、通常の幅のパネルの境界線の外側にあります。クライアント領域の境界を超えていることがわかります。コントロール要素が境界を超えて追加されると、これはユーザーから強制的に隠されます（ただし、削除または破棄はされません）。コントロール要素を非表示にするかどうかを判断する手順は、コントロール要素がクライアント領域に追加されたときにWndContainer ::Addメソッドの呼び出し時に実行されます。この例ではAddButton2でAddメソッドが呼び出されます。 bool CMyWndClient::AddButton2( void ) { if (!Add(m_button2)) { Print ( "Add(m_button2) --> false" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CWndContainer::Add(CWnd &control) { return (Add((CWnd*) GetPointer (control))); } 一貫して最も重要なものとして、コントロール要素を非表示にするかどうかをここで決定します bool CWndContainer::Add(CWnd *control) { if (control== NULL ) return ( false ); control.Shift(Left(),Top()); if (IS_VISIBLE && control.IsVisible()) { control.Visible(Contains(control)); } else control.Hide(); if (IS_ENABLED) control.Enable(); else control.Disable(); return (m_controls.Add(control)); } オブジェクトの可視性の設定は、コントロール要素がクライアント領域に追加されたときにのみ作成されます。これは、パネルを折りたたんで展開した後にわかる欠点です。 例えば、両方の入力パラメータを "false"に設定し、パネルを折りたたんで展開します。その結果、パネルを作成した後、"Caption"ボタンが作成されますが、ボタンはクライアント領域外にあるためクライアント領域への追加時に隠れる為、視覚的に見えません。しかし、パネルが折り畳まれ展開された後、追加された要素の可視性はチェックされなくなるので、Captionボタンが表示されます。 このファイルには、クライアント領域のCWndClientクラスの継承クラスがあります。このファイルにはすべての機能が含まれています。 クライアント領域を作成。

コントロール要素の作成と追加。

パネル展開イベントの処理。

水平スクロールバーのクリックイベントの処理。

ボタンクリックのイベントの処理（クライアント領域の背景色とヘッダーの色を変更する）。 水平スクロールと非表示要素のコントロール パネルクラスはCWndClientクラスから継承されているため、CWndClientクラスは結合コントロール要素"クライアント領域"を提供し、スクロールバーで領域を作成する基本クラスでもあるため、クライアント領域で水平スクロールバーをオンにします。 bool CMyWndClient::Create( const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { if (!CWndClient::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2)) return ( false ); if (!HScrolled( true )) return ( false ); m_scroll_h.MaxPos( 5 ); m_scroll_h.CurrPos( 5 ); Print ( "CurrPos: " ,m_scroll_h.CurrPos()); if (!AddButton1()) スクロールを移動することができたので、グラデーションの数を設定します(最大位置値、そしてすぐにスクロールを右端に移す）。 水平スクロールは、パネル展開イベントを捕捉するためにも使用されます。この目的のために、m_scroll_hオブジェクトの為のON_SHOWイベントを「捕捉」し、OnShowScrollHハンドラを呼び出します。 EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CMyWndClient) ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1) ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2) ON_EVENT(ON_SHOW,m_scroll_h,OnShowScrollH) EVENT_MAP_END(CWndClient) EVENT_MAP_BEGINは"Events"や"Macro of event handling map"ブロック（"Defines.mqh"ファイル）から書かれているOnEventメソッドのようなものではありません（詳細については、任意の複雑さのレベルのグラフィカルなパネルを作成する方法の記事をご参照ください)。 OnShowScrollHハンドラ内で内部フラグm_hide_invisbleの値をチェックし （このフラグはCMyWndClient :: HideInvisbleメソッドを介して、MyWndClient.mq5ファイルの入力変数 "不可視を隠す"の値を受け取ります）、要素を非表示にする必要がない場合は終了します。 void CMyWndClient::OnShowScrollH( void ) { if (!m_hide_invisble) return ; int total=CWndClient::ControlsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CWnd*obj=Control(i); string name=obj.Name(); if ( StringFind (name, "Button" )!=- 1 ) { CButton *button=(CButton*)obj; button.Visible(Contains( GetPointer (button))); ChartRedraw (); } } } 目に見えない要素を隠したい場合は、クライアント領域のすべてのオブジェクトのサイクルで、名前が「Button」であるオブジェクトを検索し、 強制的に可視性のチェック/割り当てをします。 水平スクロールクリック数 水平スクロールをクリックすると、クライアント領域に追加された2つのボタンを移動できます。これを行うには、OnScrollLineRightとOnScrollLineLeftのハンドラ（水平スクロールのボタンをクリックするためのハンドラ）をオーバーライドします。。水平スクロールの右ボタンをクリックした場合は、ボタン（ShiftButtonメソッド）を一歩m_scroll_sizeに移動します。左ボタンをクリックした場合は、ボタンをステップ"-m_scroll_size"へ一歩移動します。つまり、負のオフセットを設定します。 bool CMyWndClient::OnScrollLineRight( void ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); ShiftButton( GetPointer (m_button1),m_scroll_size); ShiftButton( GetPointer (m_button2),m_scroll_size); return ( true ); } bool CMyWndClient::OnScrollLineLeft( void ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); ShiftButton( GetPointer (m_button1),-m_scroll_size); ShiftButton( GetPointer (m_button2),-m_scroll_size); return ( true ); } CMyWndClient :: ShiftButtonメソッドでは、ボタンの座標を持つオブジェクトを取得し、座標シフトを設定し、ボタンを移動し、ボタンの表示/非表示を強制的にチェックします。 CMyWndClient :: ShiftButtonメソッドでは、ボタンの座標を持つオブジェクトを取得し、座標シフトを設定し、ボタンを移動し、ボタンの表示/非表示を強制的にチェックします。 bool CMyWndClient::ShiftButton(CButton *button, const int shift) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ ); CRect rect=button.Rect(); rect.Move(rect.left+shift,rect.top); button.Move(rect.left,rect.top); button.Visible(Contains( GetPointer (button))); return ( true ); } このようになります（「見えないものを隠す」オプションがtrueに設定されていることを忘れないでください）。







新しいプロジェクトどのようにパネルの研究に役立つか？

何かを書くためには、コードを学ぶ必要があります。パネルを作成する場合、クラスの学習には非常に時間がかかる場合があります。これは主に、クラス構造の視覚的表現がないためです。また、標準ライブラリのどのクラスがパネルを作成するのかを理解するのは非常に難しいです。

幸いにも、MetaEditorでずっと前に新しいプロジェクトが提供されています。



このプロジェクトは、拡張子 "MQPROJ"を持つ別個のファイルであり、プログラム設定、コンパイルパラメータ、および使用されるすべてのファイルに関する情報を格納します。プロジェクトを便利に使用するために、ナビゲータに別のタブが用意されています。これは、リソース、ヘッダなどを含む使用されるすべてのファイルをカテゴリーごとに表示します。



別に作成されたタブの説明を見てください。『これは、リソース、ヘッダなどを含む使用されるすべてのファイルをカテゴリーごとに表示します。』！まさにこれは私たちが必要とするものです！

最後の "Live panel and button Clicks.mq5"ファイルからプロジェクトを作成してみましょう。これを行うには、"Live panel and button Clicks.mq5ファイルを右クリックし、ドロップダウンメニューで「ソースファイルから新規プロジェクト」という項目を選択します。





その結果、新しいプロジェクトが作成され、「ナビゲータ」ウィンドウに「プロジェクト」タブが開き、使用されているすべてのファイルが表示されます。





また "Wnd.mqh"（CWndクラス）、"Dialog.mqh（CDialogクラスとCAppDialogクラス）、Button.mhq（CButtonクラス）です。このタブから、必要なクラスに行くのが便利です。MetaEditorエディタのタブからいくよりもこの方がはるかに便利です。たとえば、私は様々なファイルからの小さな "動物園"を持っています。たとえば、ここからDialog.mqhへのタブからの検索で問題があるとします。





まとめ

この記事では、パネルコントロールの「背景色」、「フレームカラー」、および「ヘッダーカラー」のプロパティにアクセスする非常に珍しい方法を紹介しました。個人的には、私は以前にこういったものは見ませんでした。すべてのパネル要素は親クラスCWndから継承されているため、作成されるパネルのクラスであるオブジェクトはすべてのコントロール要素のコンテナとなっています。つまり、すべてのコントロール要素をサイクルで繰り返すことで、必要なプロパティを取得/設定できます。