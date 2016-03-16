拡張MACD分析に基づいたトレーダーアシスタント

MACD ヒストグラムは、最も良い価格トレンドインジケーターの一つであると認識されています。Dr. A. Elderに推奨されたように、価格トレンドはタイムフレームの最後の二つのバーにより判断されます。しかし、それら二つのバーを使用する以外は何も言うことができません。もちろん、ヒストグラムを見る熟練したトレーダーは、直感でもう少し想像できます。もし分析に最後の３つのバーを取得すれば、情報の量と質は、かなり向上されます。

そのアルゴリズムは、MACDヒストグラムの0番目、1番目、2番目のバーの増大の違いの比較に基づいています。例えば、もし現在と前のバーの差の値が、前とその前のバーの差の値を超えていれば、トレンドは、ポジティブな加速とともに成長しています。もしその違いが小さければ、そのトレンドはその成長率を示し（減衰トレンド）、ロングポジションを閉じることを考察すべきです。

そのスクリプトについて:

少なくとも二つの方向でスクリプトを使用できます。

まず、マーケット参入/退出ポイントを定義し、そのポジション、方向、ヒストグラム量の成長具合などに沿って、トレードする量を判断するためにトレーディングアシスタントを使用できます。

また、履歴データを分析中にもそのスクリプトを使用できます。もしそのスクリプトをデータ分析のためにチャートに貼り付ければ、属性ウィンドウが表示され、分析される必要のあるタイムフレームと初期のバーの数を明記することができます。もし、実際のトレーディングにそのスクリプトを使用するのであれば、初期のバーの数を０か１に設定する必要があり、ポジションを持つか開くために使用するタイムフレームを明記する必要があります。

それでは、メイン変数 'aをスクリプトのグローバル変数に、タイムフレームにおける'初期のバーの数と変数'期間'のためにを配置します。計算と比較のための初期の変数は、起動時の関数の後に配置されます:

計算の視覚的操作のため、過去のイベント（履歴）を分析する際に役にたつPrint()オペレーターを置くことができます。乗数 "*1000" は、取得された結果のさらなる読みやすさのために使用されます。

もしメッセージ（アラート）を停止する必要があれば、"int Message = 1"の1を0に取り替えます。同時に、その情報を表示するために、 "int Message = 1;" と"Message == 1;"にコメントをし、 Print()オペレーターとAlert()オペレーターを取り替えます。すると、クライアントターミナルの"Expert Advisors"タブにその情報を見ることができるようになります。

スクリプトは、CetTickCount()関数を用いてスクリプトの稼働時間を計算できるようにします。このため、プログラムの最初に以下のオペレーターを加えてください；

そのスクリプトの主な部分は、ステータス（分析されるバーにおけるヒストグラムの値の差の比率とポジション）を分析するブロックです。

そのスクリプトでは、主な関連する一時的なステータスが分析されます。例:





合計６つの比較ブロックがプログラム内にあります：その軸の下にMACDのブロック１−２があります：

if (Macd_h1_c< 0.0 &&Macd_h1_a< 0.0 &&Macd_h1_a< 0.0 ) { double r1= MathAbs ( MathAbs (Macd_h1_a)- MathAbs (Macd_h1_b)); double r2= MathAbs ( MathAbs (Macd_h1_b)- MathAbs (Macd_h1_c)); if (Macd_h1_c>Macd_h1_b&&Macd_h1_b>Macd_h1_a) { if (r1>r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend is moving down \\\'with acceleration" ); } if (r1<r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend is moving down \^with slowing down" ); } if ((r1==r2)|| MathAbs (r1-r2)< 0.000015 ) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend is moving down with constant acceleration" ); } } if (Macd_h1_c<Macd_h1_b&&Macd_h1_b<Macd_h1_a) { if (r1>r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 =" ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend is moving up //''with acceleration" ); } if (r1<r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend is moving up /^with slowing down" ); } if ((r1==r2)|| MathAbs (r1-r2)< 0.000015 ) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend is moving up with constant acceleration" ); } } if (Macd_h1_c<Macd_h1_b&&Macd_h1_b>Macd_h1_a) { if (r1>r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend reverses down /\\'with acceleration" ); } if (r1<r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend reverses down //^with slowing down" ); } } if (Macd_h1_c>Macd_h1_b&&Macd_h1_b<Macd_h1_a) { if (r1>r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend reverses up //''with acceleration" ); } if (r1<r2) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, " MACD<0 = " ,Macd_h1_a, " The trend reverses up \/^with slowing down" ); } } if ( MathAbs ( MathAbs (Macd_h1_a)- MathAbs (Macd_h1_b))< 0.0002 && MathAbs ( MathAbs (Macd_h1_c)- MathAbs (Macd_h1_b))< 0.0002 ) { Alert ( "On bar " ,a, ", it is Flat! within the range of: " ,Macd_h1_c, " " ,Macd_h1_b, " " ,Macd_h1_a); } }

ブロック 2-3はとても似ています - その軸の上のMACD (添付ファイルをご覧ください)