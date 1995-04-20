Fluctuation Bands

Shows the price fluctuation bands associated with a moving average. It is extremely accurate, and it's a wonderful visual guide. The indicator consists of 4 bands. The two bands closest to the price form the fluctuation channel, they mark the maximum calculated deviation of the price from the moving average. The outer bands mark the maximum overdeviation of the price with respect to the fluctuation channel, they are overbought or oversold areas.

Features.

 -The change of periods of the MA is done dynamically, by means of the associated blue controls. By default it is 20. Maximum value: 400 periods.

 -Both the method and the standard price of the MA, can be changed dynamically with the controls: "MD+" for the method, and "PE+" for the price.

 -The MA and the bands can be activated/deactivated independently.

 -The MA parameters are the usual ones.

 -The 99 rule: 9 out of 10 candlesticks will be inside the fluctuation channel. And, of those that stand out, 9 out of 10 will be stopped by the outer bands (see the statistics). 

Blue controls.

There are 4. "P+i" and "P-i": increase/decrease the periods of the moving average with the increment. "2i" and "i/2": increase/decrease the increment.

Bands calculation. 

Apply the following formula, that gives us the maximum calculated value for a set V:   Vmax = Vmean + 2*Dmean. Where: Vmean is the mean value, and Dmean is the mean linear deviation of V.

It is applied to price deviations from the moving average to obtain the maximum deviation bands, forming the fluctuation channel. And then, it is applied to the price values ​​that exceed the channel, obtaining the maximum overdeviation bands.


Statistics.

Made on the EURUSD pair. Over 4 exponential moving averages of: 20, 50, 100 and 200 periods.


Candlesticks within the fluctuation channel.   Data format: p% / n  

p%: candlesticks within the fluctuation channel in % n: total number of candlesticks <= 40000.

PERIODS M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN MEAN
20     91% / 40000     90% / 40000     89% / 40000     88% / 40000     90% / 33460     92% / 15894     91% / 3600     89% / 1270     86% / 296      90%
50     90% / 40000     89% / 40000     88% / 40000     90% / 40000     91% / 33430     91% / 15864     90% / 3570     91% / 1240     93% / 266      90%
100     90% / 40000     88% / 40000     90% / 40000     91% / 40000     90% / 33380     91% / 15814     91% / 3520     87% / 1190     97% / 216      91%
200     89% / 40000     89% / 40000     90% / 40000     91% / 40000     90% / 33280     90% / 15714     90% / 3420     90% / 1090   100% / 116      91%
MEAN      90%     89%     89%     90%     90%     91%     90.5%     89%     94%      90.5%

Mean averaged: 90.5%


Candlesticks that exceed the fluctuation channel but are within the overdeviation band.   Data format: p% / n  

p%: candlesticks that exceed the fluctuation channel but are within the overdeviation band in %;   n: total number of  candlesticks that exceed the fluctuation channel.  

PERIODS M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN MEAN
    20     90% / 3457     91% / 3861     91% / 4289     90% / 4784     90% / 3451     91% / 1339     90% / 320     87% / 135    90% / 41     90%
    50     91% / 3888     91% / 4479     90% / 4745     91% / 3882     90% / 3160     92% / 1416     91% / 361     86% / 112    79% / 19     89%
   100     90% / 3972     92% / 4644     91% / 4082     91% / 3789     89% / 3186     93% / 1500     90% / 328     92% / 155    ---     91%
   200     91% / 4225     92% / 4267     90% / 3921     91% / 3708     89% / 3318     94% / 1540     89% / 326     87% / 104    ---     90%
  MEAN     90.5%     91.5%     90.5%     91%     89.5%     92.5%     90%     88%    84.5%     90%

Mean averaged: 90%


Conclusions: The 90.5% of the candlesticks are contained in the fluctuation channel. Of the candlesticks that exceed it, the 90% are within the overdeviation zone. With which, the 99% of the candlesticks are within the outer bands, and there is a residual 1% of outliers.


