Shows the price fluctuation bands associated with a moving average. It is extremely accurate, and it's a wonderful visual guide. The indicator consists of 4 bands. The two bands closest to the price form the fluctuation channel, they mark the maximum calculated deviation of the price from the moving average. The outer bands mark the maximum overdeviation of the price with respect to the fluctuation channel, they are overbought or oversold areas.

Features.

-The change of periods of the MA is done dynamically, by means of the associated blue controls. By default it is 20. Maximum value: 400 periods.

-Both the method and the standard price of the MA, can be changed dynamically with the controls: "MD+" for the method, and "PE+" for the price.

-The MA and the bands can be activated/deactivated independently.

-The MA parameters are the usual ones.

-The 99 rule: 9 out of 10 candlesticks will be inside the fluctuation channel. And, of those that stand out, 9 out of 10 will be stopped by the outer bands (see the statistics).

Blue controls.

There are 4. "P+i" and "P-i": increase/decrease the periods of the moving average with the increment. "2i" and "i/2": increase/decrease the increment.

Bands calculation.

Apply the following formula, that gives us the maximum calculated value for a set V: Vmax = Vmean + 2*Dmean. Where: Vmean is the mean value, and Dmean is the mean linear deviation of V.

It is applied to price deviations from the moving average to obtain the maximum deviation bands, forming the fluctuation channel. And then, it is applied to the price values ​​that exceed the channel, obtaining the maximum overdeviation bands.





Statistics.

Made on the EURUSD pair. Over 4 exponential moving averages of: 20, 50, 100 and 200 periods.





Candlesticks within the fluctuation channel. Data format: p% / n

p%: candlesticks within the fluctuation channel in %; n: total number of candlesticks <= 40000.

PERIODS M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN MEAN 20 91% / 40000 90% / 40000 89% / 40000 88% / 40000 90% / 33460 92% / 15894 91% / 3600 89% / 1270 86% / 296 90% 50 90% / 40000 89% / 40000 88% / 40000 90% / 40000 91% / 33430 91% / 15864 90% / 3570 91% / 1240 93% / 266 90% 100 90% / 40000 88% / 40000 90% / 40000 91% / 40000 90% / 33380 91% / 15814 91% / 3520 87% / 1190 97% / 216 91% 200 89% / 40000 89% / 40000 90% / 40000 91% / 40000 90% / 33280 90% / 15714 90% / 3420 90% / 1090 100% / 116 91% MEAN 90% 89% 89% 90% 90% 91% 90.5% 89% 94% 90.5%

Mean averaged: 90.5%





Candlesticks that exceed the fluctuation channel but are within the overdeviation band. Data format: p% / n

p%: candlesticks that exceed the fluctuation channel but are within the overdeviation band in %; n: total number of candlesticks that exceed the fluctuation channel.

PERIODS M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN MEAN 20 90% / 3457 91% / 3861 91% / 4289 90% / 4784 90% / 3451 91% / 1339 90% / 320 87% / 135 90% / 41 90% 50 91% / 3888 91% / 4479 90% / 4745 91% / 3882 90% / 3160 92% / 1416 91% / 361 86% / 112 79% / 19 89% 100 90% / 3972 92% / 4644 91% / 4082 91% / 3789 89% / 3186 93% / 1500 90% / 328 92% / 155 --- 91% 200 91% / 4225 92% / 4267 90% / 3921 91% / 3708 89% / 3318 94% / 1540 89% / 326 87% / 104 --- 90% MEAN 90.5% 91.5% 90.5% 91% 89.5% 92.5% 90% 88% 84.5% 90%

Mean averaged: 90%





Conclusions: The 90.5% of the candlesticks are contained in the fluctuation channel. Of the candlesticks that exceed it, the 90% are within the overdeviation zone. With which, the 99% of the candlesticks are within the outer bands, and there is a residual 1% of outliers.



