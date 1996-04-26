Magic Order Manager EA
- Utilità
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Versione: 1.2
Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System
Product Description
Transform your trading experience with intelligent position management! Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize your trading profits through smart automation and risk control.
🎯 Key Features
✅ Intelligent Auto Take Profit
- Automatically closes ALL positions when profit targets are reached
- Dynamic profit levels based on position count (1-2, 3-5, 6-10, >10 positions)
- No more manual monitoring - set it and forget it!
✅ Advanced Risk Management
- Real-time Max Drawdown tracking with historical data
- Position count and lot size monitoring at worst scenarios
- Smart fee calculation from trading history
- Professional risk assessment dashboard
✅ Beautiful Real-Time Panel
- Live P&L monitoring with color-coded status
- Progress tracking toward profit targets
- Comprehensive trading statistics
- One-click manual controls (Close All, Reset Data)
✅ Multi-Strategy Compatible
- Works with ANY trading strategy (Grid, Martingale, Scalping, etc.)
- Supports manual trading (Magic = 0) and EA trading
- Multi-instance support for different symbols/strategies
- Compatible with all forex pairs, metals, and indices
💡 How It Works
The EA monitors your open positions and automatically closes ALL trades when predetermined profit levels are achieved:
- 1-2 positions: Target $20 → Close all positions
- 3-5 positions: Target $30 → Close all positions
- 6-10 positions: Target $50 → Close all positions
- >10 positions: Target $100 → Close all positions
All target levels are fully customizable in EA settings
🏆 Perfect For
- Grid Traders: Perfect exit strategy for grid systems
- Martingale Users: Automated recovery profit taking
- Scalpers: Consistent small profit harvesting
- Swing Traders: Set-and-forget profit management
- Manual Traders: Emotion-free position closing
📊 Professional Dashboard Features
- Live Net Profit: Real-time P&L calculation
- Position Counter: Active trades and total lot size
- Max Drawdown: Historical worst-case tracking
- Progress Bar: Visual progress toward profit target
- Target Analysis: Shows current rule and remaining profit needed
- Fee Tracking: Automatic spread and commission monitoring
🛡️ Safety & Reliability
- Position Manager Only: Never opens new trades - 100% safe
- Magic Number Protection: Only manages specified trades
- Symbol Filtering: Works only on designated trading pairs
- Error Handling: Robust error recovery and logging
- Multi-Instance Safe: Run multiple copies without conflicts
🚀 Easy Setup
- Install: Drop EA on your trading symbol chart
- Configure: Set Magic Number and profit targets
- Activate: Enable AutoTrading and watch it work
- Monitor: Use the beautiful real-time dashboard
💎 Why Choose Magic Order Manager?
❌ Stop losing profits due to greed or fear ❌ End manual monitoring fatigue and mistakes
❌ Eliminate emotional trading decisions ✅ Automate profit taking with precision ✅ Maximize win rates with consistent exits ✅ Professional risk management built-in
📈 Proven Results
"Perfect for my grid EA! Now I never miss profit targets and my drawdowns are under control." - Professional Trader
"Simple setup, works flawlessly. The dashboard gives me complete confidence in my trading." - Grid Expert
🎁 What You Get
- Complete EA Source Code (.ex5 + .mq5)
- Professional Installation Guide
- Video Setup Tutorial
- Free Updates for life
- Telegram Support Group access
- 30-Day Money Back Guarantee
🎯 Take control of your trading profits today!
Transform your trading from emotional guesswork to professional profit management. Join thousands of satisfied traders who never miss a profit target again.
Compatibility: MT5 only • All brokers • All symbols • All timeframes Requirements: Windows/Mac/Linux • MT5 Build 3200+ • AutoTrading enabled