Flash Xbest EA MT5
- Experts
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Versione: 2.15
- Aggiornato: 13 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System 🚀
Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence ⚡
FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms.
🎯 CORE TRADING LOGIC
Williams %R Direction Strategy: 📈 The EA uses Williams %R indicator as the primary signal generator. When %R is rising (bullish momentum), it places BUY orders. When %R is falling (bearish momentum), it places SELL orders. This momentum-based approach ensures trades align with market direction.
Intelligent Grid System: 🕸️
- First Order: Placed when Williams %R changes direction
- DCA Orders: Added when price moves away from existing positions
- Step Distance: Uses smaller steps initially, larger steps later
- Lot Progression: Each new order uses larger lot size for faster recovery
⚙️ DETAILED INPUT PARAMETERS 🛠️
📋 General Settings
- Starting lot size (0.01): 💰 Initial position size for first order
- Magic Number for identification (1101): 🆔 Unique identifier for EA's trades
- Maximum orders per direction (10): 🔢 Maximum BUY or SELL orders allowed
📏 Step Distances
- Step1 distance - points (110): 📐 Distance between first few orders
- Step2 distance - points (180): 📐 Distance for later orders (wider spacing)
- Number of orders before using Step2 (5): 🔄 When to switch from tight to wide spacing
💹 DCA Multiplier
- Lot multiplier (1.17): 📈 Progressive lot sizing multiplier
- 1.00 = Fixed lots (no increase) 📊
- 1.17 = 17% increase per order 📈
- 1.50 = 50% increase per order 🚀
- Order 1: 0.01 lot
- Order 2: 0.01 × 1.17 = 0.0117 lot
- Order 3: 0.0117 × 1.17 = 0.0137 lot
- DCA mode: 🎛️ Choose your averaging strategy:
- All DCA: Allow both profitable and losing direction averaging
- Only DCA+: Only average in profitable direction
- Only DCA-: Only average down (add to losing positions)
🔄 Recovery System
- Single/Group order TP - USD (0.5): 💵 Individual position profit target
- Max negative DD threshold - USD (5.0): ⚠️ Drawdown level that triggers recovery mode
- Recovery target profit - USD (5.0): 🎯 Total profit target to close all positions
📊 Williams %R Filter
- Williams %R timeframe: ⏰ Chart timeframe for %R calculation (M1, M5, M15, etc.)
- Williams %R calculation period (100): 🔢 Number of bars for %R calculation
- Number of previous bars for %R average confirmation (2): ✅ Bars needed to confirm signal
- Upper threshold to avoid overbought noise (-30.0): 📈 Ignore signals above this level
- Lower threshold to avoid oversold noise (-70.0): 📉 Ignore signals below this level
⏰ New Bar Check
- Timeframe for new bar detection: 🕐 When to check for new trading opportunities
🛡️ Basic Settings
- Enable trading hours filter: 🕒 Restrict trading to specific hours
- Trading start time GMT+0 (8:00): 🌅 When to start trading each day
- Trading end time GMT+0 (9:00): 🌇 When to stop trading each day
- Enable spread filter: 📡 Avoid trading during high spreads
- Maximum allowed spread - points (30): 📊 Skip trading if spread exceeds this
- Maximum slippage - points (15): ⚡ Order execution tolerance
- Enable detailed logging: 📝 Show detailed information in logs
🏷️ Profit Labels
- Enable profit labels on chart: 👁️ Show profit/loss labels on chart
- Font size for profit labels (8): 🔤 Size of profit text
- Hours to keep labels on chart (36): ⏳ How long to display labels
🧠 ADVANCED FEATURES
🔇 Noise Filtering Technology
The EA includes sophisticated noise filtering to avoid false signals:
- Ignores %R signals in extreme overbought/oversold zones 🚫
- Requires multi-bar confirmation before placing orders ✅
- Prevents whipsaw trades during choppy markets 🌊
🚑 Smart Recovery Algorithm
When drawdown exceeds Max negative DD threshold:
- Suspend individual take-profits ⏸️
- Continue DCA according to %R direction ➡️
- Monitor total portfolio profit 👀
- Close ALL positions when Recovery target reached 🎯
- Reset system for fresh start 🔄
🎛️ Adaptive Position Management
- DCA Consistency Check: New DCA orders must align with %R direction 📍
- Dynamic Step Sizing: Larger steps for later orders prevent overexposure 📏
- Intelligent Lot Progression: Exponential increase recovers losses faster 🚀
📊 TRADING SCENARIOS
Scenario 1: Trending Market (BUY) 📈
- %R turns bullish at 1850.00 🟢
- BUY #1: 0.01 lot at 1850.00
- Price rises to 1851.50 → Take profit +$0.50 💰
- %R remains bullish, price dips to 1848.90
- BUY #2: 0.0117 lot at 1848.90
- Continue until trend changes
Scenario 2: Recovery Mode 🚑
- Portfolio drawdown reaches Max negative DD (-$5.00) 📉
- System enters recovery mode 🔄
- Individual TPs suspended ⏸️
- Continue DCA per %R signals ➡️
- Close all when Recovery target reached (+$5.00) 🎯
🎯 OPTIMAL SETTINGS GUIDE
🛡️ Conservative (Beginners)
- Starting lot size: 0.01
- Lot multiplier: 1.10
- Step1/Step2: 150/250 points
- Max negative DD: 3.0 USD
🚀 Aggressive (Experienced)
- Starting lot size: 0.02
- Lot multiplier: 1.25
- Step1/Step2: 80/120 points
- Max negative DD: 10.0 USD
⚖️ Balanced (Recommended)
- Default settings provide optimal risk/reward ✅
- Suitable for $500+ accounts 💰
- Expected monthly return: 5-15% 📈
💼 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
- 🌍 Multi-Currency Support: All forex pairs, metals, indices
- 🖥️ VPS Compatible: Designed for 24/7 operation
- ⚡ Low Latency: Optimized for minimal resource usage
- 🏦 Broker Neutral: Works with all MT5 brokers
- 📊 Backtest Friendly: Comprehensive historical testing support
💳 Minimum Requirements:
- MT5 Platform 🖥️
- $100+ account (recommended $500+) 💰
- Stable internet connection 🌐
- Basic understanding of grid trading 📚
Transform your trading with this institutional-grade EA! 🏆
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.