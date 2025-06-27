Flash Xbest EA MT5

FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System  🚀

Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence

FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms.

🎯 CORE TRADING LOGIC

Williams %R Direction Strategy: 📈 The EA uses Williams %R indicator as the primary signal generator. When %R is rising (bullish momentum), it places BUY orders. When %R is falling (bearish momentum), it places SELL orders. This momentum-based approach ensures trades align with market direction.

Intelligent Grid System: 🕸️

  • First Order: Placed when Williams %R changes direction
  • DCA Orders: Added when price moves away from existing positions
  • Step Distance: Uses smaller steps initially, larger steps later
  • Lot Progression: Each new order uses larger lot size for faster recovery

⚙️ DETAILED INPUT PARAMETERS 🛠️

📋 General Settings

  • Starting lot size (0.01): 💰 Initial position size for first order
  • Magic Number for identification (1101): 🆔 Unique identifier for EA's trades
  • Maximum orders per direction (10): 🔢 Maximum BUY or SELL orders allowed

📏 Step Distances

  • Step1 distance - points (110): 📐 Distance between first few orders
  • Step2 distance - points (180): 📐 Distance for later orders (wider spacing)
  • Number of orders before using Step2 (5): 🔄 When to switch from tight to wide spacing

💹 DCA Multiplier

  • Lot multiplier (1.17): 📈 Progressive lot sizing multiplier
    • 1.00 = Fixed lots (no increase) 📊
    • 1.17 = 17% increase per order 📈
    • 1.50 = 50% increase per order 🚀
    Example with 1.17:
    • Order 1: 0.01 lot
    • Order 2: 0.01 × 1.17 = 0.0117 lot
    • Order 3: 0.0117 × 1.17 = 0.0137 lot
  • DCA mode: 🎛️ Choose your averaging strategy:
    • All DCA: Allow both profitable and losing direction averaging
    • Only DCA+: Only average in profitable direction
    • Only DCA-: Only average down (add to losing positions)

🔄 Recovery System

  • Single/Group order TP - USD (0.5): 💵 Individual position profit target
  • Max negative DD threshold - USD (5.0): ⚠️ Drawdown level that triggers recovery mode
  • Recovery target profit - USD (5.0): 🎯 Total profit target to close all positions

📊 Williams %R Filter

  • Williams %R timeframe: ⏰ Chart timeframe for %R calculation (M1, M5, M15, etc.)
  • Williams %R calculation period (100): 🔢 Number of bars for %R calculation
  • Number of previous bars for %R average confirmation (2): ✅ Bars needed to confirm signal
  • Upper threshold to avoid overbought noise (-30.0): 📈 Ignore signals above this level
  • Lower threshold to avoid oversold noise (-70.0): 📉 Ignore signals below this level

⏰ New Bar Check

  • Timeframe for new bar detection: 🕐 When to check for new trading opportunities

🛡️ Basic Settings

  • Enable trading hours filter: 🕒 Restrict trading to specific hours
  • Trading start time GMT+0 (8:00): 🌅 When to start trading each day
  • Trading end time GMT+0 (9:00): 🌇 When to stop trading each day
  • Enable spread filter: 📡 Avoid trading during high spreads
  • Maximum allowed spread - points (30): 📊 Skip trading if spread exceeds this
  • Maximum slippage - points (15): ⚡ Order execution tolerance
  • Enable detailed logging: 📝 Show detailed information in logs

🏷️ Profit Labels

  • Enable profit labels on chart: 👁️ Show profit/loss labels on chart
  • Font size for profit labels (8): 🔤 Size of profit text
  • Hours to keep labels on chart (36): ⏳ How long to display labels

🧠 ADVANCED FEATURES

🔇 Noise Filtering Technology

The EA includes sophisticated noise filtering to avoid false signals:

  • Ignores %R signals in extreme overbought/oversold zones 🚫
  • Requires multi-bar confirmation before placing orders ✅
  • Prevents whipsaw trades during choppy markets 🌊

🚑 Smart Recovery Algorithm

When drawdown exceeds Max negative DD threshold:

  1. Suspend individual take-profits ⏸️
  2. Continue DCA according to %R direction ➡️
  3. Monitor total portfolio profit 👀
  4. Close ALL positions when Recovery target reached 🎯
  5. Reset system for fresh start 🔄

🎛️ Adaptive Position Management

  • DCA Consistency Check: New DCA orders must align with %R direction 📍
  • Dynamic Step Sizing: Larger steps for later orders prevent overexposure 📏
  • Intelligent Lot Progression: Exponential increase recovers losses faster 🚀

📊 TRADING SCENARIOS

Scenario 1: Trending Market (BUY) 📈

  1. %R turns bullish at 1850.00 🟢
  2. BUY #1: 0.01 lot at 1850.00
  3. Price rises to 1851.50 → Take profit +$0.50 💰
  4. %R remains bullish, price dips to 1848.90
  5. BUY #2: 0.0117 lot at 1848.90
  6. Continue until trend changes

Scenario 2: Recovery Mode 🚑

  1. Portfolio drawdown reaches Max negative DD (-$5.00) 📉
  2. System enters recovery mode 🔄
  3. Individual TPs suspended ⏸️
  4. Continue DCA per %R signals ➡️
  5. Close all when Recovery target reached (+$5.00) 🎯

🎯 OPTIMAL SETTINGS GUIDE

🛡️ Conservative (Beginners)

  • Starting lot size: 0.01
  • Lot multiplier: 1.10
  • Step1/Step2: 150/250 points
  • Max negative DD: 3.0 USD

🚀 Aggressive (Experienced)

  • Starting lot size: 0.02
  • Lot multiplier: 1.25
  • Step1/Step2: 80/120 points
  • Max negative DD: 10.0 USD

⚖️ Balanced (Recommended)

  • Default settings provide optimal risk/reward ✅
  • Suitable for $500+ accounts 💰
  • Expected monthly return: 5-15% 📈

💼 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

  • 🌍 Multi-Currency Support: All forex pairs, metals, indices
  • 🖥️ VPS Compatible: Designed for 24/7 operation
  • ⚡ Low Latency: Optimized for minimal resource usage
  • 🏦 Broker Neutral: Works with all MT5 brokers
  • 📊 Backtest Friendly: Comprehensive historical testing support

💳 Minimum Requirements:

  • MT5 Platform 🖥️
  • $100+ account (recommended $500+) 💰
  • Stable internet connection 🌐
  • Basic understanding of grid trading 📚

Transform your trading with this institutional-grade EA! 🏆


Filtro:
budij
14
budij 2025.07.21 03:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione