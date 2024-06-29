Ksm mt5

5

Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading

Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Multi-currency support: Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added.

  • Time-series data analysis: Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes market conditions to identify suitable moments for trades.

  • Ease of use: Ksm is built with user-friendliness in mind, making it accessible to traders of any level. Setting up the necessary parameters is simple and straightforward.

  • Risk management: The built-in features include automatic position sizing and flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss settings to help manage risks.

  • Customization: Ksm offers extensive options for personalizing the trading process. This includes price adjustments, capital management, signal processing, and setting limits for volatility and spread.

Key Configuration Parameters of Ksm

  • ScalePips: Price scaling adjustment.
  • MaximumDrawdown: Determines the drawdown level at which all orders are closed.
  • StopWorkingDrawdown: Stops trading when the maximum drawdown is reached.
  • Lot: Fixed position size.
  • RiskOn: Enables automatic risk management.
  • LimitSeries: Limits the number of orders in a series.
  • TypeSeries: Type of order series.
  • signalTf: Timeframe for signals.
  • TakeProfit and StopLoss: Automatic position closure parameters.
  • TrailingSeriesOn: Enables trailing for order series.
  • VolatilityLimitOn: Sets limits on volatility.

Conclusion

Ksm is a tool for automating Forex trading, helping traders optimize their workflow, customize parameters according to individual needs, and trade effectively with various currency pairs across multiple timeframes.


Recensioni 1
Sergey Sobolev
42
Sergey Sobolev 2024.07.17 13:14 
 

Дуже якісний EA. Працює поки що дуже гарно як на тесті! Дякую

